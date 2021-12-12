“I don’t use it”: Myth responds to HasanAbi’s questionable take about the word “cracker”

TSM star Ali "Myth" Kabbani responded perfectly to a somewhat questionable take from fellow streamer HasanAbi during a recent stream.

The latter had asked Ali about the usage of the word "cracker" and whether he would consider it derogatory.

Myth provides the perfect response to bait-worthy take from HasanAbi

HasanAbi and Myth chatted as they drove around in a car in a recent Just Chatting stream. During this conversation, the former asked him about the usage of the word "cracker," a derogatory term used to mean Caucasians.

"What do you think about the word "cracker"?"

He later revealed that some members of his mod community received a ban from Twitch in quick succession for using the term.

"Two of my mods got banned for saying cracker yesterday in a sequence of like, three minutes."

Instead of taking the easy bait from HasanAbi, Myth articulated his derogatory terms in real life and on stream perfectly. He said:

"I don't use it personally. I would rather just describe people with things that aren't just broad stroke deragotary terms based of the color of their skin."

Myth belts out his best impression of Ludwig after he left Twitch

During a recent Fortnite stream, the man of many talents revealed yet another hidden trait when he showcased an impression of platform-departing Twitch legend Ludwig.

Myth spoke as Ludwig wherein he explained why he left the platform to join rivals YouTube Gaming, making one of the most high-profile moves in the industry.

"Boys, welcome back to the YouTube channel. Listen, I left Twitch, and I feel like we need to talk about it."

He further explained:

"The reasons why I did this were just for the money. You know, I see myself and my identity on Twitch. When I think of myself as a brand, as a content creator I just, you know, Twitch is my home. But, that's why I decided to say 'F*** home, let's go to YouTube, let's make it happen."

Also Read Article Continues below

Fans gave a hilarious response to the popular TSM creator. While Ludwig mentioned different reasons for his exit from Twitch, the community might believe Myth's reasons for the American streamer's decision to join YouTube Gaming.

Edited by Srijan Sen