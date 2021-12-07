“We need to talk about it”: Myth comes up with a hilarious Ludwig impression while streaming Fortnite

Apart from his skills in Fortnite, TSM Myth is very popular for the impressions he does of various fellow streamers. Topping that list is usually Felix "xQc" Lengyel, but this time, Myth decided to try something different.

While playing Fortnite, Myth decided to pull off an impression of Ludwig speaking about why he left Twitch. Myth's impression left fans in splits, and was quite entertaining to watch.

"Boys! Listen, I left Twitch, and I feel like we need to talk about it."

Myth busts out his best Ludwig impression while playing Fortnite

Ever since Ludwig quit Twitch for YouTube, he has been a hot topic for discussion within the streaming community. While many appreciated the streamer for his move, others like Trainwrecks did not appreciate his reasons for quitting.

Myth, however, chose to go for a neutral approach that was bordering on passive aggression.

"You know, Twitch is my home. But that's why I decided to say, 'F**k home!' Let's go to YouTube. Let's make it happen!"

While Myth's impression had his chat dying of laughter, fans on Reddit were not so impressed. They believe he does a much better job at imitating xQc than he did with Ludwig.

Myth's impression was based off of the parting video that Ludwig uploaded on his YouTube channel, stating his reasons for quitting Twitch.

Fans and streamers shared their heartfelt support for the streamer, but it seems like several people did not appreciate his reasons for shifting to the red platform.

Ludwig has already received two bans on YouTube

It's been just a week since Ludwig announced his shift to YouTube, and the streamer has already seen two bans in a span of five days. Incidentally, both times, the streamer was banned for watching copyrighted content on his channel.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky In absolute record breaking fashion, Ludwig has now been banned again on YouTube. Twice in 5 days LOL In absolute record breaking fashion, Ludwig has now been banned again on YouTube. Twice in 5 days LOL https://t.co/IFmLRTOOIr

However, Ludwig's bans did not affect his channel as a whole. It only stopped the respective streams which contained the copyrighted content. But it is also worth noting that more such strikes might cost Ludwig a harsher penalty than a simple and short ban.

