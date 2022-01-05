"Got no milli videos": Atrioc and Ludwig make connection between Mizkif's YouTube views and titles

YouTube Gaming star Ludwig Ahgren recently pointed out an interesting fact that connected fellow streamers from the industry, Brandon "Atrioc" Ewing and Matthew "Mizkif" Misrendino.

During his conversation with Atrioc, Ahgren talked about how many of the popular streamers on Twitch don't have a major audience on YouTube, and he thought the same about the former as well.

"You don't have a video with a milli."

Ludwig explains how similar Mizkif and Atrioc are on YouTube

During a recent stream, Atrioc hit a massive milestone of 200,000 followers on Twitch. However, the popular streamer didn't care much for it compared to getting a similar milestone with subscribers on YouTube.

"YouTube subs to me feel f***ing amazing, and Twitch followers mean like nothing."

He then discussed it with Ludwig, who recently left Twitch in favor of YouTube Gaming last year in a move that shocked the entire streaming community. According to Atrioc, he believes that he has created quite a niche audience on his YouTube channel.

"I have such a weird niche YouTube, like it's in a good spot, but I have never got out of my audience."

Ludwig then pointed out a shocking fact about how Atroic had never broken the million view mark with a single video on YouTube. Moreover, he also stated how Mizkif has had the same outreach with his YouTube channel.

However, Atrioc corrected him a bit when he observed how Mizkif did have one video which crossed the million view mark titled "I lost her", which was a short clip he posted wherein he talked about his recent breakup with Maya Higa.

Ludwig's comments shed light on the massive difference between viewerships for certain Twitch streamers when it comes to YouTube. While streamers like Ninja, Shroud and xQc continue to upload stream highlights on the red platform and earn millions of views, streamers like Mizkif, who share a similar spotlight on Twitch, don't have that kind of outreach.

Even with Twitch's growing popularity, YouTube is still the king of video streaming, and the conversation between Atrioc and Ludwig shows how important it is for streamers to succeed on both platforms.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider