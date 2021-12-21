"Excuse me?": Emiru hilariously 'slammed' by Atrioc after forgetting their past meeting

Emily "Emiru" Schunk gets called out by fellow streamer Brandon "Atrioc" Ewing after she forgot her first meeting with him.

During a recent livestream on Twitch, Emiru was "Just Chatting" with her viewers and was talking to Atrioc. After a little chit-chat, Atrioc brought up the fact that Emiru messaged him asking to play League of Legends with her. The tone of the message made it seem like they hadn't known each other before.

"What was that-, wait-, Excuse me? Excuse me, Emiru?"

As is evident from his words and his tone, the streamer was "baffled" that Emiru had forgotten him.

Emiru is reminded of their past meeting by Atrioc, which leaves her embarrassed

Emiru had an embarrassing brain-fart when she messaged Atrioc asking him to play League of Legends with her. From the tone of the message, it seemed as if they hadn't known or met each other previously, which wasn't the case. So when Emiru recently streamed with Atrioc, he made sure he reminded Emiru of their past interactions.

Atrioc read out the message sent to him by Emiru while streaming with her. The message from Emiru read:

"Hey Atrioc, it's nice to meet you. We've never spoken before. My name is Emiru. Would you like to play League of Legends?"

Atrioc told Emiru that he was shocked when he saw the message because they had spoken to each other before. Atrioc went on to say that he was "appalled" by the fact that she had forgotten their previous meetings. Expressing his disappointment, he said:

"Emiru, I cannot believe you said that to me. I lterally.. I am baffled. I'm appalled."

Emiru looked surprised at Atrioc's claims and held her head in her hands. Atrioc did not stop there as he provided irrefutable evidence to back up his claims about their encounters. He pulled up a clip from Twitch on his screen from the Hivemind gameshow where Emiru and Atrioc made an appearance as guests on the same episode.

Hivemind is a gameshow hosted by Atrioc's close friend Lugwig Ahgren and fellow streamer Charles "Moistcr1tiKaL" White Jr. The gameshow features a number of guests who play alongside a live audience watching the Twitch stream.

Atrioc not only showed the clip where Emiru and him had featured on the show, but also showed a small snippet of them interacting with each other while on the show. Emiru hid her face in embarrassment as Atrioc then hilariously reminded her that the clip was from "pre-Mizkif" era. He spoke jokingly:

"This is pre-Mizkif era. You and I were teaming up! Oh no, all of a sudden you get on a couple of Mizkif streams, you forget. Oh, no I see. Wow!"

Redditors react to Atrioc' hilarious response to Emiru's slip-up

A clip of Atrioc hysterically slamming Emiru soon hit the LivestreamFails subreddit where a few fans reacted to it. Some mocked Emiru for her forgetfulness.

Others were simply impressed by Atrioc's ability to provide evidence in a matter of seconds.

The incident resulted in fans being able to enjoy a few giggles as they watched a couple of their favorite streamers have a go at each other.

