Top 5 professionals League of Legends teams to look for in season 12

League of Legends' professional scene for season 12 will start on January 2022.

Over the past two months, several players have changed teams, and the dynamics of the rosters have shifted quite a lot. There have been some very interesting roster changes that no one expected, while others were more or less leaked several months back.

Since the dust has officially settled now, it is safe to discuss the top five teams from every region combined. These teams are not just strong on paper, but have the players and caliber required to hit a home run in the upcoming League of Legends season.

5 best League of Legends teams that fans should be excited for in season 12

Season 11 of League of Legends was quite exciting. There were a few teams that dominated along with a few surprises as well. DAMWON KIA and Edward Gaming were definitely the ones that showed up big on the international platform.

Royal Never Give Up also had a very strong showing on both the regional as well as international stage.

The MAD Lions, on the other hand, disappointed quite a lot. They won both splits and got absolutely destroyed in the international tournaments. FunPlus Phoenix also had a disastrous showing at Worlds 2021 after entering the tournament as favorites.

The surprise of the year was definitely T1 who were the underdogs this year. Although T1 had Faker, the other four players were primarily unproven. However, the entire team showed up in style at the League of Legends World Championships, with Gumayusi and Keria cementing themselves as some of the most destructive botlane duos in the world.

1) Edward Gaming

EDG is definitely going to be one of the teams to bet on during the 2022 season (Image via League of Legends)

The champions of League of Legends Worlds 2021 will be moving into season 12 with confidence. The team will remain mostly unchanged as they have retained all five players, including a contract extension for their ADC Viper.

The only shift came in the position of coach, which rarely impacts the team's dynamics as long as the roster remains the same.

Edward Gaming @EDG_Edward [EDG LOL Roster for 2022 LPL Spring Split]



TOP: EDG.Flandre（李炫君）

EDG.Xiaoxiang（黄祥）

JUG: EDG.Jiejie（赵礼杰）

MID: EDG.Scout（李汭燦）

ADC: EDG.Viper（朴到贤）

SUP: EDG.Meiko（田野）



2) T1

The 2022 T1 roster is no more comprised of rookies, but seasoned veterans who are hungry for wins (Image via League of Legends)

As stated earlier, T1 had a brilliant run at League of Legends Worlds 2021. They were also good domestically and will be extremely confident moving into 2022. T1 have also changed their toplaner Canna with Zeus and kept the rest of the team intact.

With Faker at the helm, arguably one of the best botlanes in the world, they will be looking to dominate a lot of teams.

3) DAMWON KIA

DAMWON KIA kept their mid-jungle duo intact which is more than enough to make them a solid threat (Image via League of Legends)

Despite having a brilliant season over the past year, DAMWON KIA fell short in the finals of League of Legends Worlds 2021. Thus, it prompted the team to make changes to the roster almost immediately. However, they have retained their mid-jungle duo with ShowMaker and Canyon.

Having said that, the rest of the team has witnessed drastic changes. Despite that, there shouldn't be much of an issue as League of Legends in its current state depends a lot on the performance of the mid-jungle duo.

Apart from that, Kkoma's leadership should imbue them with strength and guile for the upcoming season.

4) Team Vitality

Perkz's return to Europe could see the region reach to the very top once more (Image via League of Legends)

Europe did not have a very good showing during League of Legends Worlds 2021. However, they seem to be shaking things up with a few massive changes to certain teams.

Amongst all the roster shuffles, Team Vitality definitely has the most interesting personnel. They not only signed Alphari and Carzzy, but also picked up Perkz who is considered the greatest western player of all time.

Team Vitality @TeamVitality



Here comes the Titans The biggest LEC roster ever seen, we gathered the best EU players.Here comes the Titans #WatchUsFollowUs The biggest LEC roster ever seen, we gathered the best EU players. Here comes the Titans #WatchUsFollowUs https://t.co/BE2qEUcKUQ

Unless the team implodes, which often happens with superteams, Vitality could very will become the face of Europe in the 2022 season.

5) Team Liquid

Team Liquid will benefit a lot from the leadership and experience of Bjergsen (Image via League of Legends)

While many do not take the North American League of Legends scene seriously, Team Liquid sure has a lot of potential this year. Genuine expectations have arisen as the roster holds a lot of promise.

They signed Hans Sama, who is arguably the best western ADC right now. Coupled with that, they also signed up Bjergsen for their midlane, a legend in the western League of Legends scene.

Finally, they have Bwipo, who will be making a return to toplane once more. Bwipo is one of the best toplane players and possesses the experience of playing at the finals of League of Legends World Championships.

Thus overall the team shows massive promise and will be a force to be reckoned with during the 2022 season.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul