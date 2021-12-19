×
Popular League of Legends personalities Froskurinn and Macaiyla clash over Arcane tweet by Elon Musk

Elon Musk&#039;s tweet about Arcane attracted the attention of several League of Legends personalities (Image via Twitter, Getty Images and Riot Games)
Rishov "Vergil" Mukherjee
ANALYST
Modified Dec 19, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Feature

Philanthropist and entrepreneur Elon Musk recently tweeted about the popular League of Legends television show Arcane. And while the tweet did not really contain any phrase or word meant to trigger a reaction, it led two popular League of Legends personalities — Froskurinn and Macaiyla — to clash against each other nonetheless.

Silco & Jinx headline Coachella?

Froskurinn did not take the tweet lightly and felt it was ironic that Musk posted it. This led Cloud9's streamer Macaiyla to respond quite aggressively.

League of Legends streamer Macaiyla felt that Froskurinn read too much into Elon Musk's tweet

Musk's tweet about League of Legends' popular animated series Arcane was primarily focussed on Jinx, one of the protagonists of the series and someone who's had a troubled life.

https://t.co/ZrZ1EfLYWy

However, popular League of Legends personality Froskurinn felt that Musk's tweet was ironic, since Jinx's life was ruined by people with "capitalist endeavors."

The peak irony of Elon Musk picking Jinx: a woman who's childhood was ripped away from her by her people being brutalized by capitalistic endeavors that break their bodies/minds for personal gain disguised as progress.

She wanted to convey that Musk is also a capitalist and that him making a tweet about Jinx is a form of hypocrisy. Froskurinn seemed to imply that the billionaire's tweet had an ulterior motive behind it.

However, several people in the community, including Cloud9's streamer and Tyler1's girlfriend Macaiyla claimed that Musk probably just enjoyed the show like everyone else.

Macaiyla&#039;s reaction to Froskurinn&#039;s tweet (Image via Twitter)
Musk is known to have a predilection towards animated shows and television series. He has always been fond of Japanese anime like Death Note, Evangelion and Full Metal Alchemist.

As such, he might have simply enjoyed Arcane and become fond of Jinx, like many others in the community. That's what Macaiyla felt, as she claimed she does not wish to deal with people who dig into things unnecessarily and will block Froskurinn.

That led to a small Twitter battle between the two. Macaiyla's last tweet regarding the issue was on December 19, when she once again took a sarcasm-laced shot at Froskurinn!

Cannot believe this man has the audacity to watch this show and comment on it . Disgusting human being. Blocking anyone in the replies that supports his tyranny. twitter.com/elonmusk/statu…

It's safe to say that things are still heated between the two League of Legends personalities. However, Musk, who runs two of the biggest companies in the world — Tesla Motors and SpaceX — is likely nonplussed by these events.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee
