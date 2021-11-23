Arcane Season 2: Expected release date, plot, cast, and more 

Arcane fans are quite excited as official statements confirmed the show's second season is entering the production stage. The Riot Games series, set in the League of Legends universe, received an overwhelming response after the release of its first season.

Fans continue to grow restless as they want to know the release date for the upcoming season of Arcane. While there aren’t any official statements that confirm the release date, rumors suggest that Arcane Season 2 might just come out in October 2022.

Arcane Season 2 release date rumours

As of now there aren’t any official statements that confirm the release date for the upcoming season. That being said, credible sources have confirmed that Arcane Season 2 has entered the production stage. Speculations suggest that the upcoming season could be released in October 2022, assuming that the production doesn’t get affected by the pandemic.

Netflix Geeked @NetflixGeeked Ready yourselves, friends. Season 2 of Arcane is now in production. Ready yourselves, friends. Season 2 of Arcane is now in production. https://t.co/L9oYFzOn0X

Arcane Season 1 was delayed by almost a year due to the pandemic. The Head of Creative Development of Riot Games explained how the pandemic affected the production. He said:

“Creative development and production is hard, especially in a world where you can’t see your coworkers IRL. We have video meetings now, which help, but they are no substitute for being in a room where we can really get the creative energy flowing. Combine these issues, along with the technical difficulties of production at the international scale, and the problem becomes a lot bigger.”

Arcane Season 2: Cast

Since Arcane Season 1 received a sea of positive reviews, it is highly unlikely that the cast will differ in the upcoming season. Based on that assumption, the list below contains the cast for the upcoming season:

Vi - Hailee Steinfeld

Powder/Jinx - Ella Purnell

Young Powder - Mia Sinclair Jenness

Jayce Talis - Kevin Alejandro

Caitlyn Kiramann - Katie Leung

Young Caitlyn - Molly Harris

Viktor - Harry Lloyd

Mel Medarda - Toks Olagundoye

Valder and Bonbok - JB Blanc

Ekko - Reed Shannon

Young Ekko - Miles Brown

Arcane Season 2 expected plot

The official synopsis has not been released at the moment, but one can make an educated guess based on what the first few episodes of Arcane Season 2 might feature.

Fans witnessed Jayce raise a council vote for Zaun’s independence. Just as the vote passed, a rocket was fired by Jinx, who had killed Silco. It seems like the conflict will only increase exponentially, and Zaun’s independence is questionable at this point in the show. Friends turned enemies, Jayce and Viktor, will also continue their feuding. Season 2 of the series will shed further light on Ekko and Heimerdinger's relationship.

All in all, Arcane Season 2 is highly expected by fans. More information will be revealed in the new year, and fans can be sure to check out this space to find out more.

Edited by R. Elahi