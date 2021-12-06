“Not saying we will never bring Silco to League of Legends”: Riot opens up about adding the Arcane character to the game

With the Arcane antagonist, Silco, making his way to Teamfight Tactics, fans are quite curious to know if the character might just squeeze his way into League of Legends as a champion.

There has been a lot of speculation amongst community members regarding it, and it was only recently that Riot Games put much of the arguments to rest in a Reddit post.

Arcane's hottest undercity overlord will be making his way to the Convergence this February.

A couple of days ago, the League of Legends subreddit opened up a discussion on whether Silco might be an upcoming champion as he will be getting added to TFT’s upcoming patch for Set 6 Gizmos and Gadgets.

Lead Champion Producer, Reav3, replied in the thread stating that there are currently no plans to bring Silco to League of Legends, but it does not mean that they will not look to bring him to the MOBA as a champion in the near future.

Riot opens up on adding Silco to League of Legends

In the Reddit thread, Reav3 suggests that, when it comes to Silco’s silhouette, it does not even come “close to passing our unique silhouette bar, which is very important for gameplay clarity” in League of Legends.

More importantly, unlike the existing 150+ champions in the game, Silco does not even boast a clear source of power that would translate well into the MOBA as abilities. Hence, his kit is rather undefined in the way that he is represented in Arcane, and while the League of Legends devs can make tweaks and move things around a bit, the resulting champion will not feel the same as his Netflix counterpart.

So ability and design-wise, he will not remain the same character that Arcane fans fell so deeply in love with.

However, not all hope is lost, as Reav3 ends his comment by stating,

“Not saying these aren't problems they could maybe be solved one day, just saying we have no current plans of pursuing Silco in LoL”

Hence, there remains a possibility that the Arcane character might just make his way to League of Legends in the near future.

