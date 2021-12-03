G2 Esports announce roster for League of Legends' LEC 2022 season

G2 Esports after months of speculation, have finally announced the team that will be taking part in League of Legends’ LEC 2022 season.

The team for G2 Esports will be comprised of Targamas, Flakked, Caps, Jankos and Brokenblade. While Caps and Jankos are the only players G2 Esports have retained, the other three are completely new additions to the roster.

G2 Esports @G2esports The plan is falling into place. ♟️ The plan is falling into place. ♟️ https://t.co/jild09jBJa

G2 Esports’ CEO Carlos Rodriguez announced several weeks back that they are going to rebuild their team after the disastrous 2021 Summer Split of the LEC. However, it seems like G2 Esports finally found the players whom they feel are competent enough to carry the team to its former glory.

G2 Esports’ new League of Legends roster is a mix of experience and youth

G2 Esports’ current roster is going to be very interesting. Jankos and Caps are two veterans of the game who have been playing competitive League of Legends for several years now. They have won multiple titles and also featured in the finals of the League of Legends World Championships.

Brokenblade is a player who has massive talent, but never got the chance to prove his worth. He played his 2021 season on a team that performed quite terribly. He was the only shining star on that team, but it is impossible to carry games from a 1v5 scenario every time.

Targamas is a genuinely good player who has won trophies in tournaments like League of Legends’ European Masters. Flakked on the other hand, has neither won anything, nor has his former team ever shown any semblance of promise.

It seems though that, during the tryouts that G2 Esports did, Flakked outperformed almost every other young player. At the same time, considering Carzzy was unavailable and Hans Sama was excessively costly, Flakked seemed like a perfect fit for the team.

Thus it puts Caps and Jankos as the two seniors with Brokenblade, Targamas and Flakked as the young guns. While both Brokenblade and Targamas have experience of playing at premier division League of Legends tournaments, Flakked is completely new to this.

So it will be interesting to see how well they adapt and how this star-studded team performs under the guidance of their new coach Dylan Falco. Obviously, there is a lot of promise as the top side of G2 Esports is undoubtedly one of the best in the world.

The issue is on the bottom side of the team. It lacks experience and might struggle against players such as Upset and Hylissang. However, everyone was a rookie at some point; those who adapt and learn fast are the ones with championship mettle.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul