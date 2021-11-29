League of Legends LEC 2022 season: Starting date, playoffs and more

The respective dates for the League of Legends LEC Spring Split for the 2022 season have been officially announced.

The tournament will commence the regular season of Spring Split on January 14, 2022. Apart from that, just like the previous season of 2021, this season will also have two superweeks.

The first superweek will take place on the opening weekend of the tournament. The LEC 2022 Spring Split will be filled with action and thrill as the best teams in Europe look to fight for a place in the Mid-Season Invitational 2022 tournament.

As mentioned earlier, the Spring Split of the LEC 2022 season will officially begin on January 14. The end of the regular season will be met by the playoffs for the Spring Split which will start on March 25, 2022.

The finals of the LEC 2022 Spring Split will take place on April 9 and 10. The finals will be held at the LEC Studio in Berlin. Just like the 2021 season, there will be no crowd allowed for the matches on account of fear pertaining to the spread of COVID-19’s Delta variant.

Apart from that, there has been news regarding the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city of Berlin. So the chances of having a live crowd for a League of Legends tournament is definitely out of the question. Despite all of this, the tournament will still be conducted by following all appropriate safety protocols.

There will be a total of 10 teams participating in the tournament. The participating teams will be G2 Esports, Fnatic, Team Vitality, Astralis, Excel, MAD Lions, Rogue, SK Gaming, Team BDS, and Misfits Gaming.

Team BDS is the newest entrant in League of Legends’ LEC 2022 season as they are replacing Schalke 04. Each participating team has shuffled their rosters with Fnatic and Team Vitality building superteams.

Therefore, it will be interesting to see how all of these teams perform. Either way, fans can surely expect high quality games that Europe has always offered. The winner of the Spring Split will get a direct invitation to League of Legends’ Mid-Season Invitational 2022 season.

