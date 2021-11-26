5 jungle champions and builds to try in League of Legends pre-season 12

Jungle is arguably the hardest role to play in League of Legends. This is because the jungle has the responsibility to assist lanes and control objectives within the game. Therefore, knowing about the five best jungle champions who can do that seamlessly in season 12 is quite beneficial.

Atlas @AtlasLoLNA

also, Axiom Arc on nocturne is busted imo

#LeagueOfLegends preseason is rough, dropped 3 games already 🥲also, Axiom Arc on nocturne is busted imo preseason is rough, dropped 3 games already 🥲 also, Axiom Arc on nocturne is busted imo#LeagueOfLegends https://t.co/KeP5rap2Ka

League of Legends has recently added two new dragons to the game, making objective control even more necessary. A losing jungle can never achieve it. Eventually, the lanes will lose out that will put the objectives out of reach.

League of Legends has a range of jungle champions to explore

Learning to play the jungle role can be highly beneficial in League of Legends. It is one of the few roles where players get full control over the progression of a game.

Jonas Engstedt @WhatThePhox @RavLolTV Nocturne with axiom arc, hearing ”DARKNESSSS HAHAHAH” 3 times a minute gets old quick @RavLolTV Nocturne with axiom arc, hearing ”DARKNESSSS HAHAHAH” 3 times a minute gets old quick

A good jungler can make or break a game. Therefore, it can be one of the best roles to choose for ranking up. Many ADC players often play jungle as their secondary role as it is way easier to carry the team by playing the latter.

1) Talon

Talon is one of the top picks when it comes to the jungle (Image via League of Legends)

Talon is one of the few assassin champions who got buffed a few patches in terms of damage dealt to monsters. Since then, Talon has been able to maintain his position as one of the top junglers in the game.

His ability to move across the map very quickly and deal quick burst damage makes him a very potent carry jungler.

Preferred Runes

Talon Rune path (Image via League of Legends)

Primary Runes (Domination): Predator, Sudden Impact, Eyeball collection, Igneous Hunter

Secondary Runes (Inspiration): Future’s Market, Cosmic Insight

Preferred Item Builds: Youmuu’s Ghostblade, Eclipse, Edge of Night, Axiom Arc, Serpent’s Fang, Ionian Boots of Lucidity/Plated Steelcaps/Mercury’s Treads

2) Qiyana

Qiyana has maintained her position despite receiving nerfs (Image via League of Legends)

Despite getting nerfed in the previous patch, Qiyana has maintained herself at the top of the jungle role in League of Legends’ latest pre-season. She has massive outplay potential and is by far one of the most skill-based champions in the game.

Preferred Runes

Qiyana Rune Path (Image via League of Legends)

Primary Runes (Domination): Electrocute, Sudden Impact, Eyeball Collection, Ultimate Hunter

Secondary Runes (Inspiration): Magical Footwear, Cosmic Insight

Preferred Item Builds: Eclipse, Youmuu’s Ghostblade, Edge of Night, Serpent’s Fang, Serylda’s Grudge, Ionian Boots of Lucidity/Plated Steelcaps/Mercury’s Treads

3) Nocturne

The Axiom Arc Nocturne build extremely powerful in the jungle (Image via League of Legends)

The introduction of the Axiom Arc has made Nocturne a scary champion in the jungle. He is currently banned in almost every game when it comes to high-rank games. Therefore, Nocturne is a champion that deserves attention.

Preferred Runes

Nocturne Rune Path (Image via League of Legends)

Primary Runes (Precision): Lethal Tempo, Triumph, Legend: Alacrity, Coup de Grace

Secondary Rune (Domination): Sudden Impact, Ultimate Hunter

Preferred Item Builds: Axion Arm, Duskblade of Draktharr, Edge of Night, Youmuu’s Ghostblade, Collector, Ionian Boots of Lucidity/Plated Steelcaps/Mercury’s Treads

4) Nidalee

Nidalee takes a lot of skill but is extremely rewarding (Image via League of Legends)

Nidalee is arguably one of the hardest junglers to play. Her spear can deal insane damage, but players need to think ahead of time to land those. Apart from that, she is very squishy. Therefore, she requires a lot of skill to manage.

Preferred Runes

Nidalee Rune Path (Image via League of Legends)

Primary Runes (Domination): Electrocute, Sudden Impact, Eyeball collection, Ravenous Hunter

Secondary Rune (Sorcery): Transcendence, Water Walking

Preferred Item Builds: Hextech Rocketbelt, Zhonya’s Hourglass, Void staff, Mejai’s Soulstealer, Ionian Boots of Lucidity/Sorcerer’s Shoes/Mercury’s Treads

5) Evelynn

Evelynn's burst potential makes her a popular pick across various ranks (Image via League of Legends)

One of the most exquisite champions in the jungle role has to be Evelynn. She is a fantastic champion when it comes to solo queue gameplay. She can burst down enemies very quickly and is a terror for squishy ADC champions.

Preferred Runes

Evelynn Rune Path (Image via League of Legends)

Primary Runes (Domination): Electrocute, Sudden Impact, Eyeball Collection, Relentless Hunter

Secondary Runes (Sorcery): Absolute Focus, Gathering Storm

Preferred Item Builds: Hextech Rocketbelt, Void Staff, Rabadon’s Deathcap, Mejai’s Soulstealer, Lich bane, Sorcerer’s Shoes/Mobility Boots/Ionian Boots of Lucidity

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen