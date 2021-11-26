5 jungle champions and builds to try in League of Legends pre-season 12

Jungle is arguably the hardest role to play in League of Legends. This is because the jungle has the responsibility to assist lanes and control objectives within the game. Therefore, knowing about the five best jungle champions who can do that seamlessly in season 12 is quite beneficial.
League of Legends has recently added two new dragons to the game, making objective control even more necessary. A losing jungle can never achieve it. Eventually, the lanes will lose out that will put the objectives out of reach.
League of Legends has a range of jungle champions to explore
Learning to play the jungle role can be highly beneficial in League of Legends. It is one of the few roles where players get full control over the progression of a game.
A good jungler can make or break a game. Therefore, it can be one of the best roles to choose for ranking up. Many ADC players often play jungle as their secondary role as it is way easier to carry the team by playing the latter.
1) Talon
Talon is one of the few assassin champions who got buffed a few patches in terms of damage dealt to monsters. Since then, Talon has been able to maintain his position as one of the top junglers in the game.
His ability to move across the map very quickly and deal quick burst damage makes him a very potent carry jungler.
Preferred Runes
Primary Runes (Domination): Predator, Sudden Impact, Eyeball collection, Igneous Hunter
Secondary Runes (Inspiration): Future’s Market, Cosmic Insight
Preferred Item Builds: Youmuu’s Ghostblade, Eclipse, Edge of Night, Axiom Arc, Serpent’s Fang, Ionian Boots of Lucidity/Plated Steelcaps/Mercury’s Treads
2) Qiyana
Despite getting nerfed in the previous patch, Qiyana has maintained herself at the top of the jungle role in League of Legends’ latest pre-season. She has massive outplay potential and is by far one of the most skill-based champions in the game.
Preferred Runes
Primary Runes (Domination): Electrocute, Sudden Impact, Eyeball Collection, Ultimate Hunter
Secondary Runes (Inspiration): Magical Footwear, Cosmic Insight
Preferred Item Builds: Eclipse, Youmuu’s Ghostblade, Edge of Night, Serpent’s Fang, Serylda’s Grudge, Ionian Boots of Lucidity/Plated Steelcaps/Mercury’s Treads
3) Nocturne
The introduction of the Axiom Arc has made Nocturne a scary champion in the jungle. He is currently banned in almost every game when it comes to high-rank games. Therefore, Nocturne is a champion that deserves attention.
Preferred Runes
Primary Runes (Precision): Lethal Tempo, Triumph, Legend: Alacrity, Coup de Grace
Secondary Rune (Domination): Sudden Impact, Ultimate Hunter
Preferred Item Builds: Axion Arm, Duskblade of Draktharr, Edge of Night, Youmuu’s Ghostblade, Collector, Ionian Boots of Lucidity/Plated Steelcaps/Mercury’s Treads
4) Nidalee
Nidalee is arguably one of the hardest junglers to play. Her spear can deal insane damage, but players need to think ahead of time to land those. Apart from that, she is very squishy. Therefore, she requires a lot of skill to manage.
Preferred Runes
Primary Runes (Domination): Electrocute, Sudden Impact, Eyeball collection, Ravenous Hunter
Secondary Rune (Sorcery): Transcendence, Water Walking
Preferred Item Builds: Hextech Rocketbelt, Zhonya’s Hourglass, Void staff, Mejai’s Soulstealer, Ionian Boots of Lucidity/Sorcerer’s Shoes/Mercury’s Treads
5) Evelynn
One of the most exquisite champions in the jungle role has to be Evelynn. She is a fantastic champion when it comes to solo queue gameplay. She can burst down enemies very quickly and is a terror for squishy ADC champions.
Preferred Runes
Primary Runes (Domination): Electrocute, Sudden Impact, Eyeball Collection, Relentless Hunter
Secondary Runes (Sorcery): Absolute Focus, Gathering Storm
Preferred Item Builds: Hextech Rocketbelt, Void Staff, Rabadon’s Deathcap, Mejai’s Soulstealer, Lich bane, Sorcerer’s Shoes/Mobility Boots/Ionian Boots of Lucidity
This article reflects the opinions of the writer.