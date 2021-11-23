How long does it take to finish Riot Forge’s latest RPG Ruined King: A League of Legends Story?

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is the latest RPG game that has taken over the gaming world, and as much, many players are likely to wonder how much time it takes to finish the game. Depending on how players approach the game, it can take anywhere from 21-35 hours to finish.

Ruined King 👑 @RiotForge Perhaps the real journey was the friends we made along the way. Perhaps the real journey was the friends we made along the way. https://t.co/GgaeLJfqKT

RPG games are often defined by the total number of quests that are present for players. Therefore, the longer a game is, the more content it has that players can enjoy. Obviously, the difficulty level also plays a huge part in the length of the game. The harder the difficulty is, the longer it takes to finish the quests.

This article looks at the game's difficulty levels, how long it takes to finish with varying playstyles, and more.

Everything players need to know regarding the total playtime of Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

The Ruined King: A League of Legends story was officially released on November 16, 2021. Since then, players have been grinding away to discover everything the game has to offer.

Currently, the game has difficulty levels, with "Story" being the easiest and “Heroic” being the hardest. Alongside that, the game is quite detailed as it covers a wide variety of aspects.

There is a plethora of side quests alongside the main quest, which adds onto the depth and diversity of the game. Each champion has their own lore and that is again further connected to the overall story of the game.

Therefore, combining all of these definitely makes the game quite a long one to finish. If the players focus solely on finishing the main story, then it should take somewhere around 21 hours to finish.

Ruined King 👑 @RiotForge



✋ @CanYouPetTheDog Yes, you can pet the razorfin in Ruined King: A League of Legends Story. Her name is Professor Gilly. Yes, you can pet the razorfin in Ruined King: A League of Legends Story. Her name is Professor Gilly. ✋ @CanYouPetTheDog https://t.co/C6D3mQcDBo

If the extra missions are combined with that, then the total time jumps up to somewhere around 33 hours. However, for those who want to receive the “completionist” title by covering every achievement on Steam, then it should take around 35 hours in total.

So it can be said that the Ruined King: A League of Legends story is a fairly long game to complete. This calculation considers a number of factors such as player deaths, quest difficulty, time taken to solve puzzles, and more.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

One of the best things about Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is that the game does not really have any "bad" quests. Every quest has important lore elements attached to them, and everything that the player does is for a purpose. As such, RPG fans will enjoy this game quite a lot, aside from all the lore fanatics in the League of Legends fanbase.

Stay updated with latest Genshin Impact news, leaks, and more via our Twitter handle!

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee