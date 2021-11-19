How to exploit Nocturne-Axiom Arc combo in the jungle in League of Legends’ pre-season 2022?

League of Legends pre-season 2022 has expanded the arsenal of assassins in terms of legendary items.

One item, however, that seems to be broken amongst all the others is Axiom Arc. Several Nocturne players are abusing this item to its limit, and its returns are quite rewarding.

ScottFerardi @SFerardi @LIDERlol Axiom arc rush on Nocturne bismallah my screen is grey or black 80% of the time after 15 minutes @LIDERlol Axiom arc rush on Nocturne bismallah my screen is grey or black 80% of the time after 15 minutes

Nocturne is already a very annoying champion to deal with due to his strong kit. However, with this item, he can spam his ultimate, which is by far one of the most potent abilities in the game.

Guide to Axiom Arc Nocturne in League of Legends’ pre-season 2022

Nocturne is a mighty champion, especially in League of Legends’ solo-queue matches. Once he casts his ultimate, he can jump onto an enemy champion while blocking vision for every enemy on the map.

Jackson Pavone @Pabu22 Axiom Arc Nocturne is just GROSS Axiom Arc Nocturne is just GROSS

He can instantly jump in and kill unaware players, making it impossible for the rest of the team to react on time. Now, if a champion that powerful can keep casting his ultimate over and over, then it is bound to make a player shiver with terror.

Axiom Arc’s passive helps to make that a reality and has been causing issues for gamers on the receiving end. It provides 55 attack damage, 25 ability haste, and ten lethality.

Speed bodyguard @BodyguardSpeed @RiotPhlox Delete axiom arc from the game stop it have you seen the clips of three nocturne r being used in less than a minute?? Same with tryndamere wtf that is disgusting @RiotPhlox Delete axiom arc from the game stop it have you seen the clips of three nocturne r being used in less than a minute?? Same with tryndamere wtf that is disgusting

However, the item also has a unique passive, where taking down an enemy champion within three seconds of damaging them will reduce the cooldown of the ultimate. The total amount that can be refunded at one point in time is 25%.

This means that Nocturne can cast his ultimate, kill a champion, reduce his ultimate’s cooldown and repeat. This leads to Nocturne snowballing quite hard, where the enemy team’s screen gets dark almost every ten seconds while Nocturne picks them off one by one.

It is almost unfair, but that is how Nocturne works in League of Legends.

Rune Page for Nocturne's Axiom Arc Build (Image via League of Legends)

Nocturne’s Axiom Arc build guide in League of Legends

1) Runes

Primary Rune (Precision)

Lethal Tempo

Triumph

Legend: Alacrity

Coup de Grace

Secondary Rune (Domination)

Sudden Impact

Ultimate Hunter

Rune Shards

Offense: +10% Attack Speed

Flex: +9 Adaptive Force

Defense: +6 Armor

2) Items

The order of the items is not strictly bound; however, Axiom Arc should be the first significant item regardless of what players decide to build.

Axiom Arc

Duskblade of Draktharr/Eclipse

Edge of Night/Serpent’s Fang

Ionian Boots of Lucidity (additional ability haste)

Riot Laslow @RiotLaslow I just played against Axiom Arc Nocturne. I'm closing my client for the night. I just played against Axiom Arc Nocturne. I'm closing my client for the night.

3) Playstyle

This build is pretty easy to obtain but very hard to counter in League of Legends. The preferred position is obviously jungle, as it makes controlling the tempo of the game easier. With this build, players need to rush Axiom Arc and start ganking the lanes.

Nocturne is quite strong early in the game, and therefore getting kills with him is very easy. Gamers need to ensure that they use his early game strength to their advantage.

The more kills they get, the faster Nocturne’s cooldown will be reduced in a fight. Thereby, it provides the scope to re-use the ultimate ability multiple times in one minute within League of Legends.

It is essential to realize that this cooldown reduction is not permanent. It will only proc when the champion being targeted is killed within three seconds. Thus, users need to keep that in mind before jumping into a fight.

As of now, gamers are complaining quite a lot, as it is another instance where Riot has successfully managed to break League of Legends. The item will probably be tuned sooner or later. However, until it is done, Nocturne players can have a blast within the summoner’s rift.

