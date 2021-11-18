"2 more years and I'll make it happen": MrBeast confirms a potential League of Legends roster by 2023

MrBeast recently confirmed that his highly anticipated League of Legends roster might become a reality by 2023.

The YouTuber/streamer made a Twitter post a year back with the claim that he wanted to create a League of Legends roster. However, since then he had been completely silent over the matter.

It was only recently that he came back once more claiming that within two years time he would be looking to get a spot in League of Legends’ LCS. He confirmed this in the comments section of Doublelift’s second YouTube channel.

MrBeast playing League of Legends with Tyler1 and Doublelift might hint at a potential move in the right direction

MrBeast was suddenly spotted playing League of Legends with Tyler1 and Doublelift on November 18, 2021. This led to everyone getting excited regarding any potential news about his League of Legends team.

However, he did not mention anything about his team on that stream. The real fun began when the former TSM FTX star Doublelift made a small clip regarding the same on his YouTube channel.

MrBeast commented on that from his official YouTube account, claiming that he will do it in two years time. This is definitely a far-fetched dream, and it is possible he might be joking.

However, considering how vocal he has been regarding this idea, it is possible that he just might have a team that's ready to compete. Based on the circumstances, fans believe the team will have Doublelift and Jensen as the core members.

The problem is that, by 2023, both Doublelift and Jensen will be older than the rest of the competition. League of Legends and other esports titles have a very small age limit, with most players retiring around 27 to 28.

Therefore, having two players in their 30s on a professional League of Legends roster may put the team at a massive disadvantage. However, it could be a roster that is more focussed towards achieving personal dreams rather than competing at the highest levels of the game.

Fans will have to wait and see how this eventually progresses, and how well the comment ages. However, as of now it seems MrBeast is quite determined to fund a League of Legends roster that will compete in the LCS under his banner.

