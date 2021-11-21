All confirmed champions coming to League of Legends Project L so far

Project L is an upcoming 2D fighting game that will be developed by Riot Games and set in the League of Legends universe.

It goes without saying that the characters in the game are going to be the familiar League of Legends champions. The game does not have a release date, but there are at least five champions that have been confirmed by the developers in their video.

Since it is a fighting game, the chances are that there will be more champions to choose from once the game releases. This is one of the key aspects that makes fighting games extremely versatile.

Project L’s confirmed champions inlcude characters from the League of Legends universe

Since Project L is set to be based on the League of Legends universe, the game will have a wide range of characters. Apart from that, it is a game where players can choose two characters at once that synergize with each other to obtain maximum efficiency in battle.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Some Ahri Concept Art for Project L by @Hichamhabchi Some Ahri Concept Art for Project L by @Hichamhabchi https://t.co/c4hnUIlEH8

Therefore, players can expect a large pool of characters on release so that the diversity of the game is maintained. As of now there are only five characters that have been confirmed by the developers of Project L. These characters are champions from League of Legends.

Ahri, Darius, Ekko, Katarina and Jinx are the five champions that have been showcased and are pretty much confirmed. Ahri and Jinx are ranged characters who can attack from a distance. Darius, Katarina and Ekko, on the other hand, are melee characters who need to get up close and personal.

Darius, Ekko and Jinx as showcased in Project L's developer update (Image via League of Legends)

As of now, nothing has been revealed regarding the kits they will have in the game. However, the developers have confirmed that their abilities will not be very different from their counterparts in League of Legends.

Ahri as showcased in Project L's developer update (Image via League of Legends)

The character design definitely looks brilliant and it seems that Riot Games has put in a lot of work to make sure League of Legends players feel at home with Project L. The game has no release date as of yet and it seems like a lot of work still needs to be done.

However, the current set of characters are bound to excite fans. Their design is nothing but a prelude to what fans can expect from other characters once they are showcased.

