League of Legends fans aren't happy with the pre-season 12 Chemtech Dragon soul, demand nerf in patch 11.24

League of Legends preseason 2022 introduced two new Dragons, namely the Hextech Dragon and the Chemtech Dragon.

Amongst these two, the Chemtech Dragon soul has been touted by many as the most unbalanced neutral objective in the game. This is because this soul makes dying meaningless. Apart from that, vision control becomes futile when the Chemtech Dragon takes over the map.

Therefore, fans are quite outraged and want Riot Games to nerf this soul in League of Legends patch 11.24. This is because many feel that the Chemtech soul is absolutely ruining the game for players all across the board.

Chemtech Dragon soul currently has the highest win rate amongst all others in League of Legends

The Chemtech Dragon soul is quite unique. This soul grants players a few extra seconds of life after death. This means that the player getting killed will be able to deal damage for a few more seconds in the form of a zombie.

Chemtech however is so bad, the dragon looks ugly, the map & soul is just insanely frustrating, please remove it or rework it @RiotSupport mixed feelings this preseason, i like Hextech dragon in terms of design, soul is op but dont mind the concept and the gates are funChemtech however is so bad, the dragon looks ugly, the map & soul is just insanely frustrating, please remove it or rework it @LoLDev mixed feelings this preseason, i like Hextech dragon in terms of design, soul is op but dont mind the concept and the gates are funChemtech however is so bad, the dragon looks ugly, the map & soul is just insanely frustrating, please remove it or rework it @LoLDev @RiotSupport

This is quite definitely groundbreaking. League of Legends is a game that depends on split-second decision-making. A few additional seconds of damage can be enormous. It often happens that players barely survive after a team fight.

It also happens that a team that is lagging behind in gold is finally able to win a team fight. However, if the team possessing the Chemtech Dragon soul gets a few extra seconds of life, then they can even out the team fight quite easily.

dELORD @followdelord delete chemtech dragon pls riot games delete chemtech dragon pls riot games

At the same time, whenever the Chemtech Dragon takes over the map, it creates camouflage regions in the jungle. Anyone hiding inside those regions becomes invisible. This is something that makes ordinary wards useless.

Players will have to use pink wards and that is quite problematic. This is because pink wards are often used to clear out vision around neutral objectives. If players use all their pink wards to cover the jungle, then they will fall short on those while covering objectives like baron and elder dragon.

Chemtech Dragon soul has over 95% win rate in League of Legends, which is quite concerning. Therefore, players want Riot Games to nerf this dragon as fast as possible. It isn't very pleasant to be on the receiving end of the Chemtech Dragon soul, and it spoils the experience for everyone.

