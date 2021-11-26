5 midlane champions and builds to try out in League of Legends’ pre-season 12

League of Legends pre-season 12 has been out for quite some time now.

Therefore, it becomes vital to look into the midlane which is one the most vital areas of interest within the game. Midlane dictates the tempo of the game and therefore any changes to the same will have a direct impact on the overall progression of League of Legends.

In terms of meta, there has not been much difference when it comes to mid champions within League of Legends. There are around four to five champions that are ideally dominant in the current meta and have been prominent in both casual games as well as pro-play.

A brief guide to the midlane meta in League of Legends’ pre-season 12

The current pre-season features quite a vast range of League of Legends champions. This is definitely a breath of fresh air when compared to previous metas where there had always been two or three champions dominating every match.

That is not the case anymore as players who have deeper champion pools are getting rewarded much more as of pre-season 12. Midlane champions with high potential for playmaking are seeing the light of day which is adding to the depth and variety of the games.

5 best midlane Champions along with builds and rune paths

1) Yone

Yone is one of the most popular midlane champions in the current meta (Image via League of Legends)

One of the most prominent champions in the midlane for pre-season 12 of League of Legends has been Yone. AD (Attack Damage) midlane champions have risen up recently and that has put Yone at the top of the list on account of his flexibility and self sustain.

Preferred Rune Path

Yone Rune path (Image via League of Legends)

Primary Rune (Precision): Lethal Tempo, Triumph, Legend: Alacrity, Coup de Grace.

Secondary Rune (Resolve): Bone Plating, Revitalize.

Preferred Item Builds: Immortal Shieldbow, Mortal Reminder, Infinity Edge, Bloodthirster, Plated Steelcaps/Mercury’s Treads/Berserker’s Greaves.

2) LeBlanc

LeBlanc has retained her popularity as one of the best champions to demolish enemies in one hit (Image via League of Legends)

One of the midlane mages that both pro-players and casual League of Legends fans prefer right now is LeBlanc. Her ability to move in and out of fights and deal insane damage is something many players enjoy. She can one shot squishy enemies very easily which makes her quite lethal.

Preferred Runes

LeBlanc Rune path (Image via League of Legends)

Primary Rune (Domination): Electrocute, Taste of Blood, Eyeball Collection, Ravenous Hunter.

Secondary Rune (Inspiration): Biscuit Delivery, Time Warp Tonic.

Preferred Item builds: Luden’s Tempest, Cosmic Drive, Zhonya’s Hourglass, Void Staff/Mejai’s Soulstealer, Rabadon’s Deathcap, Sorcerer’s Shoes/Ionian Boots of Lucidity/Mercury’s Treads.

3) Yasuo

Yasuo is currently the second most popular AD midlane champions alongside Yone (Image via League of Legends)

Alongside Yone, his long-lost brother Yasuo has become very popular off-late, especially in League of Legends World Championships. Yasuo has always been a fan-favorite champion, however pre-season 12 has seen him rise to the very top.

He is popular amongst both low-level players as well as high-level players as they flex their mastery 7 emotes while cutting down enemies single-handedly.

Preferred Runes

Yasuo Rune path (Image via League of Legends)

Primary Runes (Precision): Conqueror, Triumph, Legend: Alacrity, Coup de Grace.

Secondary Runes (Resolve): Bone Plating, Revitalize.

Preferred Item Builds: Immortal Shieldbow, Mortal Reminder, Infinity Edge, Bloodthirster, Plated Steelcaps/Mercury’s Treads/Berserker’s Greaves.

4) Lux

The fall of other mages has seen the rise of Lux (Image via League of Legends)

While it might come as a surprise to many, Lux has seen an insane growth in popularity over the last few weeks. The fall of other mage champions has put Lux on top of the pecking order. This is true in Challenger level games as well where she has quite a high pick-rate.

Preferred Runes

Lux Rune path (Image via League of Legends)

Primary Runes (Sorcery): Arcane Comet, Manaflow Band, Transcendence, Scorch.

Secondary Runes (Precision): Presence of Mind, Coup de Grace.

Preferred Item Builds: Luden’s Tempest, Horizon Focus, Mejai’s Soulstealer, Zhonya’s Hourglass, Rabadon’s Deathcap, Sorcerer’s Shoes/Ionian Boots of Lucidity/Mercury’s Treads.

5) Viktor

The new items and runes have helped Viktor massively to rise in the popularity list (Image via League of Legends)

Viktor has always been quite a strong pick amongst high elo players. However, the popularity of Arcane led to an increased pick-rate in low ranks as well. Viktor is quite strong and he can carry games easily.

The only problem is that he needs a lot of farm before he can become viable. The new mage items, along with the introduction of First Strike, seem to have benefited Viktor the most amongst all other champions.

Preferred Runes

Viktor Rune Path (Image via League of Legends)

Primary Runes (Inspiration): First Strike, Magical Footwear, Biscuit Delivery, Cosmic Insight.

Secondary Runes (Sorcery): Transcendence, Manaflow Band.

Preferred Item Builds: Crown of the Shattered Queen, Cosmic Drive, Shadowflame, Lich bane, Zhonya’s Hourglass, Sorcerer’s Shoes/Ionian Boots of Lucidity/Mercury’s Treads.

