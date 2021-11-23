Legendary League of Legends midlaner Doinb set to join LNG after leaving FPX

Kim “Doinb” Tae-sang has recently announced that he will join the League of Legends team LNG (Li-Ning Gaming) after bidding goodbye to his former team FPX (FunPlus Phoenix).

Doinb is arguably one of the best midlaners that League of Legends has seen. His unorthodox playstyle is something that helped FPX win the League of Legends Worlds title in 2019.

Farewell, wish you all the best in the future!

We're here to announce the departure of FPX.Doinb

He is someone who never really cared about meta. However, that also hurt his performance at the Worlds 2021, which ultimately led to his departure from FPX.

Doinb to become LNG’s new midlaner for League of Legends Season 12

Doinb at FPX was a scary player to face back in 2019. He showed the world that meta is just a term, and there are various ways to play the game and be good at it.

Analysts and other professionals always doubted Doinb, but he proved everyone wrong at all times.

However, his League of Legends Worlds 2021 campaign did not end well, with FPX facing a shocking exit from the group stages. The side was expected to win the tournament, but the reality was far from that.

Doinb did not perform well either, which was disappointing for a lot of fans. Therefore, FPX decided to re-build its entire team as they released Doinb, Gao “Tian” Tian-Liang, and Jang “Nuguri” Ha-gwon from their roster.

Doinb: "Yes, yes, it's certain that I will join (LNG) next year. The official annoucement will come out in the next few days. The decision was made this morning. Many teams gave me an offer this year but I decided to join LNG because their teammates want to play with me (Tarzan)

This led to a lot of speculation about Doinb’s future until very recently, he confirmed the same. On his stream, the pro clarified that he would be joining LNG, and the official announcement should arrive in a few days.





Appreciate the most precious time of the past 3 years. I will keep working hard and continue my journey. Someday we shall greet each other again with better performance. Pheonix flies.

He wants to play with LNG’s star jungler Lee “Tarzan” Seung-yong, who has known Doinb for a long time now. Apart from that, Doinb and his wife stay in Suzhou, where LNG has their official headquarters. Therefore, he will be able to play from home more often as well.

LNG is based in Suzhou, Doinb and his wife Umi's house is in Suzhou, and Tarzan asked Doinb for advice when he was moving to the LPL. LNG is looking for a voice and a leader in the mid lane, and Doinb would fit that role really well.

LNG with Doinb will be a powerful team. If Hu “Ale” Jia-Le remains with the side, LNG will have one of the best sides in the entire world.

Whether they perform or not is still up for debate, but Doinb will be hungry to prove why he is touted as one of the best that League of Legends has ever seen.

