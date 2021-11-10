Humanoid to replace Nisqy in Fnatic's midlane for League of Legends LEC season 12, according to rumors

Fnatic is one of the League of Legends LEC teams looking to revamp their roster for the upcoming season.

To achieve that, they might be looking to buy out MAD Lions’ midlaner Marek “Humanoid '' Brazda for the upcoming season of the LEC. Humanoid will replace Nisqy, who has been rumored to be on his way to Cloud9.

This is just a rumor. However, Humanoid joining Fnatic will be massive for the team. Humanoid has been a standout performer for the MAD Lions in the 2021 season of the LEC.

Humanoid will make Fnatic a contender for trophies in League of Legends tournaments

Humanoid was one of the best players for the MAD Lions during their 2021 season. The team won both the spring as well as the summer splits of the LEC. They also represented Europe at the Mid-Season Invitational 2021 and League of Legends Worlds 2021.

Even though their performances on the international stage were not up to the mark, it goes without saying that Humanoid’s performance caught everyone’s attention. Humanoid on his Ryze can wreak havoc across the map and is probably one of the most proactive midlaners in the Europen League of Legends scene.

Currently, Fnatic has Upset and Hylissang in the botlane. Razork is set to replace Bwipo, who is also on his way to North America. Adam is also set to leave the team and will be replaced by some unconfirmed toplaner.

Therefore, three out of five positions are getting changed and this is quite an overhaul for the team. However, Humanoid is precisely the player that Fnatic will need. Humanoid’s proactive play can complement the aggressive style of both Upset and Hylissang.

It will help Fnatic rise back to the top of Europe and also become a threat on the international stage in League of Legends once more. It is still in the rumor stage and Fnatic needs to pay the buyout. There is still a possibility that some North American team might end up picking him up last minute.

However, the prospect of Humanoid joining Fnatic should make European League of Legends fans excited. This is mainly because many top players are leaving for North America, making Europe weaker daily.

