Where is Rekkles going to play in League of Legends’ Season 12?

The player transfers for Season 12 of League of Legends’ LEC and LCS are seemingly coming to an end.

According to reliable rumors, most teams have finalized their rosters with almost every player finding a place to play for in the upcoming season. But Martin "Rekkles" Larsson is probably the only player who is yet to find a new home for League of Legends' 2022 season.

Rekkles is currently contracted with G2 Esports. However, its disastrous results in the 2021 season and the mutual differences with Jankos and Caps prompted the team to put Rekkles up for sale.

Rekkles might have to play for League of Legends’ LCS as that is the only option available

Rekkles is still considered one of the best ADC players in the European League of Legends scene. In fact, he is one of the few European stars whom the Chinese and Korean players respect a lot. There were several rumors about him moving to China, considering his popularity in the region.

However, despite his talent, it seems that he is unable to find a team. Currently, LEC teams are more or less stacked and do not need an ADC. G2 Esports, however, wants to get rid of him. The only team that might possibly sign Rekkles is Rogue.

BDS is also a team that does not have an ADC, but they are unwilling to pay Rekkles’ buyout price of €1.5 million. If rumors are correct, then Rogue might be selling Hans Sama for around €8 million and that will mean they can easily sign Rekkles.

Rogue, however, is sort of rebuilding with Hans Sama and Inspired, their two best players, leaving. Therefore, Rekkles might have to rethink before joining that team, in case he plans to get back to winning ways once again.

This leaves only the North American LCS as a potential option for the League of Legends star. Currently, Cloud9 might keep Zven and Team Liquid is getting Hans Sama. 100 Thieves also does not have any open slots, which means the only viable option is TSM FTX.

For a player like Rekkles, €1.5 million cannot be considered costly. However, one bad season in League of Legends’ LEC, and he is now struggling to find a team. Many feel G2 Esports handled the situation poorly and should have given him a second chance.

This shows that League of Legends players sometimes struggle despite being one of the best in the world. They are bound by organizations and contracts that can often cause distress. Hopefully, Rekkles will find a team, as it is tough to see someone of his talent in such a condition.

