Ultimate Spellbook will be receiving 8 new ults in League of Legends patch 11.24

League of Legends patch 11.24 will be the first major update that will be hitting the game during preseason 12.

The game received a significant amount of updates in patch 11.23, where Riot introduced a plethora of changes that they want to test out before season 12 officially drops in January 2022.

Along with updates to items and champions, League of Legends patch 11.24 will also be introducing new ultimates to the alternate game mode, Ultimate Spellbook.

Reina Sweet @ReinaSweet For Ultimate Spellbook in 11.24, we'll be adding 8 new ults and removing 2 of the lowest playrate ults:

New:

* Cassiopeia

* Diana

* Ekko

* Fizz

* Nasus

* Poppy

* Ryze

* Singed



Removed:

* Janna

In a recent tweet, Riot Games’ Lead Game Designer of Modes Reina Sweet opened up about some of the ultimates that the developers will be looking to introduce and remove in patch 11.24.

And with Fizz Ult being added... one of the most important images I threw together for a pitch doc of Ultimate Spellbook can *finally* be properly realized. :3

It will be pretty fun to see just how well Fizz’s ultimate will combine with the other champion kits in the game. Players will surely be making some insane plays and combinations with some of the upcoming ultimates.

League of Legends’ Ultimate Spellbook changes will be delayed by a week

Phlox @RiotPhlox Patch preview's gonna be next week, since the next patch is 2 weeks from now. 11.23's a 3 week patch because of Thanksgiving 🦃



As Riot Phlox has pointed out in a tweet earlier today, the arrival of League of Legends patch 11.24 will be delayed by a week due to Thanksgiving.

As Riot Phlox has pointed out in a tweet earlier today, the arrival of League of Legends patch 11.24 will be delayed by a week due to Thanksgiving.

This means that the upcoming ultimates, scheduled for the temporary game mode, will also be pushed back and are now set to drop on December 8.

However, there will be a small micro-patch later today, where the developers will be looking to fix some of the more glaring problems that preseason 12 brought along with it.

Riot Laslow @RiotLaslow I just played against Axiom Arc Nocturne. I'm closing my client for the night.

Fixing the new Objective Bounty system will be first on Riot’s agenda, which today’s fix will be looking to tackle.

However, it’s also expected that the Nocturne-Axiom exploit will be addressed, as the new Legendary item has made the jungler one of the most broken champions to deal with in the preseason.

