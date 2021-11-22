5 League of Legends champions who will be perfect for Project L

Project L is a very unique fighting game that is going to be set in the League of Legends universe.

This means that the champions will play a huge role in providing depth and diversity to the game. League of Legends has a massive pool of champions, though not all of them might feel appropriate for a 2D fighting game.

As of now, only five champions have been confirmed through a gameplay demo showcased by Riot Games. However, there are quite a few other champions in League of Legends who will fit perfectly into the style of game that Project L is going to be.

5 champions from the massive League of Legends roster that fans will love in Project L

Project L is going to be an assist-based fighting game. This means that players will get to control two champions at the same time. One of them will be on the field, while the second one will be a support champion.

This is a very unique take on fighting games and will definitely provide a lot of scope for creativity. The developers have made it clear that the champion kits in Project L will not be very different from their League of Legends counterparts.

This provides the opportunity to include five of those who currently have kits in League of Legends, to immediately become a part fighting game. It is important to note that these champions are obviously different from the ones that have been confirmed.

1) Lee Sin

Lee Sin's defensive and offensive abilities will make him really good in Project L (Image via League of Legends)

The blind monk Lee Sin is undoubtedly one of the best characters in League of Legends. He has a unique kit that can work both offensively as well as defensively. He can shield and play as an assist unit.

At the same time, he can also be the primary fighter on the field. Lee Sin is a champion that relies on combos as he jumps onto an enemy, lands his abilities, moves out and jumps back in again.

This is what makes him very versatile and a perfect fit for a fighting game.

2) Vi

Vi's playstyle is very similar to how fighting game characters usually work (Image via League of Legends)

Vi is probably one of the champions from League of Legends who has to be a part of Project L. As a character, she is someone who loves to punch people. Her hextech-powered gauntlets help to make sure that her punches are pretty much the final blow on an enemy.

She can disable a champion by knocking them up and also deal significant damage if played properly. While her kit finds less use in League of Legends, Project L will be able to use her to maximum efficiency.

3) Jayce

Jayce's melee and ranged abilities combined will make him a unique champion to play with in Project L (Image via League of Legends)

Jayce is another champion from League of Legends who will fit just perfectly into Project L. Jayce’s kit consists of both melee and ranged abilities. This makes him not just versatile, but also quite lethal if used well.

In Project L Jayce can provide a lot of scope for outplays. He can switch between melee and ranged abilities to have an advantage over all forms of foes. Since the game will have a different fight-style based functioning, Jayce's range of abilities should play in quite well.

4) Yasuo

Yasuo can become a top-pick in Project L, though his kit will require some changes (Image via League of Legends)

A fighting game based on League of Legends will never be complete without the presence of Yasuo on the field. The character is one of the most unique champions that has ever been created.

He can block projectiles, jump in and out of fights, create a tornado that knocks enemies up and deals huge damage. However, his kit relies a lot on minions within League of Legends. His 'E' ability needs to be combined with his 'Q' for maximum efficiency.

This will not be possible in Project L. Therefore, there needs to be some small adjustments to how his kit works in League of Legends and how it will function within Project L. Either way, Yasuo will be a fun champion to play with in a fighting game.

5) Sett

Sett's kit is tailor made for a game like Project L (Image via League of Legends)

If there is one champion that makes the most sense when it comes to fighting games, then it has to be Sett. The vastayan overlord is arguably the closest to a WWE fighter.

His kit is pretty much tailor made for a fighting game and in all probability he will come to Project L sooner or later, once the game releases. The best thing about Sett is that he does not have any flashy moves within his kit.

He is someone who will jump in the face and trade blows, while also coming out on top in the end. He can tank hits, deal damage, as well as pick enemies up and smash them on the ground. Sett will definitely be a very viable choice especially for newer players in Project L.

