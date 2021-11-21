How the assist system is expected to work in League of Legends' Project L

Earlier today, Radiant Entertainment's Tony and Tom Cannon revealed more about Project L, the upcoming free-to-play fighting game from parent company Riot Games. Quite a bit of information was dropped in the announcement, including a closer look into how Ekko from League of Legends is going to play.

One thing which has also been confirmed but not extensively shown in the trailer, is the fighting system. The Cannons confirmed that it is a 2D fighting game with an assist system. What that means is players can select one additional character apart from the usual one selection, and use their ability to either create setups or extend combos.

A look into the assist system and how it can shape up Project L

Now, some people might be curious as to what an assist system in a fighting game is all about. After all, more traditional fighting games like Street Fighter or Mortal Kombat are fairly one-on-one affairs without any additional interference during a match.

Marvel Vs Capcom 3 (Image via Gamespot)

Assist fighters is the usual traditional fighting game. Players still fight one-on-one against their opponents in a match. What sets Assist fighters apart from the traditional ones is the fact that players can select an additional character from the roster during the initial drafting and use that character’s abilities to help them in a match.

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Image via Prima Games)

An assist can sometimes be in the form of combo extension help or putting pressure on opponents. In most cases, assist fighters let players tag out the other characters during a match-up or during a combo mixup. This allows for more variety in gameplay during a match.

Some of the widely popular Assist-fighters are the Marvel Vs Capcom games by Capcom, Dragon Ball FighterZ by Arc System Works and Bandai Namco, and even Skullgirls.

What we know so far about the assist system of Project L

Tony and Tom Cannon revealed a lot about the upcoming Project L which they are working on, and gave everyone a small glimpse of what the fighting game is shaping up to be.

Project L development screens (Image via Riot Games)

What they did confirm, and is shown very clearly in the video, is that the game is going to be an assist-based 2D fighting game. The video shows certain instances where characters call in their fellow champions to assist them in the match. Jinx, in one case, while using her Mini-Gun, calls in Darius to help her deal damage to Ekko.

Project L development screens (Image via Riot Games)

In another instance, we see Ekko calling in Ahri and doing a cross-up attack on Jinx. Ahri moves away while Ekko continues his combo. What is most interesting in this case is that while Ekko calls in Ahri to assist him during the match, we get a small glimpse of where he leaves the match and we get to see Ahri doing air combos on Jinx.

Project L development screens (Image via Riot Games)

This confirms that the game might have a tag-based assist system. Players during a match can tag to call their fellow team-mates in, letting them control the tagged on teammate while the other character recovers.

Project L development screens (Image via Riot Games)

The team also mentions that players will build and pilot a team of two different fighters later in the video.

Project L is an upcoming free-to-play fighting game developed by Tom and Tony Cannon and Riot Games.

Although no release date has been announced and not much about the game is known, the duo did say that information will soon start dropping more frequently.

