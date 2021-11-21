Riot Games wins Publisher of the Year at Esports Awards 2021

In the recently concluded sixth edition of the Esports Awards, Riot has been able to bag a number of top honors - including being named the Publisher of the Year.

Riot Games, the American video game developer, has had a stellar year filled with achievements in 2021. With games like League of Legends and Valorant, the developer has built up a massive presence in the global competitive Esports scene.

It regularly pushes out patches and new content for players to enjoy and keep their IPs fresh.

Riot wins big at the Esports Awards 2021

The Esports Awards is one of the most respected prizes in the gaming industry. With a number of different categories, it strives to recognize and honor the best that Esports has to offer in a year.

This year it was held from the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas. As usual, the winners were chosen by players around the world, and by an awards panel.

Riot Games has won the hallowed title of 'Publisher of the Year.' The category also includes the following nominees:

Tencent

Garena

Ubisoft

Psyonix

EA

Activision Blizzard

Epic Games

Valve

Riot Games has made a number of major publications in the last year that have rightly earned it this title.

Valorant, the massively popular 5v5 competitive shooter game, was released in 2020 and is soon going to hold the Valorant Champions in Berlin next month. The game also won the 'Game of the Year' title at the Esports Awards 2021.

Other popular IPs include League of Legends: Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra.

The publisher's foray into animated series has also been met with huge success. Arcane, set in the world of League of Legends, recently ended season 1 and has been promptly renewed for another.

Riot also published two further games set in the League of Legends world, Ruined King, and Hextech Mayhem.

In Esports Awards 2021, the publisher further managed to bag the 'Broadcast/Production Team of the Year' award.

Riot has consistently maintained high quality in creating fresh stories and worlds for the players to dive into. These awards justly recognize those efforts.

