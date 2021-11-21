Valorant wins Esports Game of the Year at Esports Awards 2021

Valorant took the title for Esports 'Game of the Year' at the Esports Awards 2021.

Riot Games’ first-person hero shooter, Valorant, has taken the world by storm since its release last year, and is showing no signs of slowing down. The game brilliantly balances tactical ability-based gameplay with skilled weapon-based gunplay to deliver a fair competitive experience.

Its easy-to-pick-up, hard-to-master nature makes Valorant a very approachable game, with a vast range for skill improvement.

Valorant has recently been crowned the Esports Game of the Year at Esports Awards 2021.

Esports Awards 2021: Valorant takes the top spot as Esports 'Game of the Year'

The Esports Awards is considered to be one of the most prestigious awards in the world of esports.

The awards ceremony is dedicated to applauding the tremendous achievements and innovations exhibited throughout the year. Its a remarkable event for recognizing the effort put in by players, teams, media, hardware providers, games, events, and personalities in the esports industry.

The Esports 'Game of the Year' crowns the best esports title of the year, and the nominations for the year 2021 were,

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve Software)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

DOTA 2 (Valve Software)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Call of Duty (Activision)

Rocket League (Psyonix)

PUBG Mobile (Krafton)

Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft)

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)

Free Fire (Garena)

However, at the end of a long and grueling process, the title of Esports 'Game of the Year' was crowned to Riot Games’ first-person-hero-shooter, Valorant.

An overview of Valorant's rise in the esports scene

Valorant has had a massive impact on the world of esports ever since its debut in 2020. Many veteran professional players have taken up the game for their career, while many new talented players have entered the world of professional esports with Valorant.

The Valorant Champions Tour has been vividly impactful in the world of professional esports, especially in 2021. Throughout the year, the tournament series has brought Valorant teams from across the world together, in an effort to find the best of the best.

After three stages consisting of multiple Challenges and Masters, the top 16 teams have made their way to the Valorant Champions 2021, which is set to take place this December, in Berlin.

Riot Games has worked on Valorant over multiple levels. It has worked on in-game development by bringing in new content, agents, and balancing the gameplay dynamic.

The developers have also worked outside the game by organizing the Valorant Tournament Series, and has succeeded in making Valorant, truly, the Esports Game of the Year.

