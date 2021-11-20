Esports Awards 2021 Finals: Date, time, where to watch, categories, and more

The Esports Awards is considered one of the most prestigious accolades in the world of professional esports.

Presented by Lexus, The Esports Awards crowns the best and biggest achievements of the year in the professional esports industry. The awards ceremony is dedicated to applauding the tremendous ingenuity and innovation exhibited by players, teams, media, hardware providers, games, events, and personalities within the scene.

First organized back in 2016, The Esports Awards is entering its fifth year in 2021.

When and where to watch the Esports Awards 2021

The Esports Awards 2021 is all set to take place on 20 November 2021, at Arlington, Texas. Let’s take a look at the event timings, specific to different time zones.

20 November 2021, 6.00pm PST

20 November 2021, 8.00pm CST

20 November 2021, 9.00pm EST

21 November 2021, 2.00am GMT

21 November 2021, 7.30am IST

The awards ceremony will be live-streamed on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of The Esports Awards.

Esports Awards 2021 Finals categories

The Esports Awards 2021 will crown the best of the best in over 30 categories on 20 November 2021. The categories are as follows:

Esports Analyst of the Year

Esports Colour Caster of the Year

Esports Host of the Year

Esports Play by Play Caster of the Year

Esports Collegiate Program of the Year

Esports Collegiate Ambassador of the Year

Esports Coach of the Year

Esports Controller Rookie of the Year

Esports Controller Player of the Year

Esports Team of the Year

Esports Mobile Player of the Year

Esports PC Rookie of the Year

Esports PC Player of the Year

Esports Organisation of the Year

Streamer of the Year

Esports Personality of the Year

Esports Apparel of the Year

Esports Mobile Game of the Year

Esports Content Creator of the Year

Esports Broadcast Production Team of the Year

Esports Commercial Partner of the Year

Esports Coverage Platform of the Year

Esports Game of the Year

Esports Hardware Provider of the Year

Esports Journalist of the Year

Esports Publisher of the Year

Esports Supporting Service of the Year

Esports Context Series of the Year

Esports Cosplay of the Year

Esports Creative of the Year

Esports Creative Piece of the Year

Esports Creative Team of the Year

Esports Video Production Team of the Year

It will certainly be a riveting evening as the landscape's finest get their due plaudits and applause.

