Esports Awards 2021 Finals: Date, time, where to watch, categories, and more

The Esports Awards is considered one of the most prestigious accolades in the world of professional esports.
Presented by Lexus, The Esports Awards crowns the best and biggest achievements of the year in the professional esports industry. The awards ceremony is dedicated to applauding the tremendous ingenuity and innovation exhibited by players, teams, media, hardware providers, games, events, and personalities within the scene.
First organized back in 2016, The Esports Awards is entering its fifth year in 2021.
When and where to watch the Esports Awards 2021
The Esports Awards 2021 is all set to take place on 20 November 2021, at Arlington, Texas. Let’s take a look at the event timings, specific to different time zones.
- 20 November 2021, 6.00pm PST
- 20 November 2021, 8.00pm CST
- 20 November 2021, 9.00pm EST
- 21 November 2021, 2.00am GMT
- 21 November 2021, 7.30am IST
The awards ceremony will be live-streamed on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of The Esports Awards.
Esports Awards 2021 Finals categories
The Esports Awards 2021 will crown the best of the best in over 30 categories on 20 November 2021. The categories are as follows:
- Esports Analyst of the Year
- Esports Colour Caster of the Year
- Esports Host of the Year
- Esports Play by Play Caster of the Year
- Esports Collegiate Program of the Year
- Esports Collegiate Ambassador of the Year
- Esports Coach of the Year
- Esports Controller Rookie of the Year
- Esports Controller Player of the Year
- Esports Team of the Year
- Esports Mobile Player of the Year
- Esports PC Rookie of the Year
- Esports PC Player of the Year
- Esports Organisation of the Year
- Streamer of the Year
- Esports Personality of the Year
- Esports Apparel of the Year
- Esports Mobile Game of the Year
- Esports Content Creator of the Year
- Esports Broadcast Production Team of the Year
- Esports Commercial Partner of the Year
- Esports Coverage Platform of the Year
- Esports Game of the Year
- Esports Hardware Provider of the Year
- Esports Journalist of the Year
- Esports Publisher of the Year
- Esports Supporting Service of the Year
- Esports Context Series of the Year
- Esports Cosplay of the Year
- Esports Creative of the Year
- Esports Creative Piece of the Year
- Esports Creative Team of the Year
- Esports Video Production Team of the Year
It will certainly be a riveting evening as the landscape's finest get their due plaudits and applause.