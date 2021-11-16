The Game Awards 2021: All esports category nominations revealed

The nominations for The Game Awards 2021 were officially revealed on November 16.

There were a wide variety of awards mentioned, and that included esports categories as well. A lot of top teams and games from the world of esports got nominated for the title of the best in 2021.

The Game Awards @thegameawards



🔵 Chris "Simp" Lehr

🔵 Heo "ShowMaker" Su

🔵 Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov

🔵 Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev

🔵Tyson "TenZ" Ngo



Vote now:

thegameawards.com/nominees/best-…



Find out the winner LIVE on Thursday, December 9. The 5 nominees for Best Esports Athlete at #TheGameAwards are:🔵 Chris "Simp" Lehr🔵 Heo "ShowMaker" Su🔵 Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov🔵 Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev🔵Tyson "TenZ" NgoVote now:Find out the winner LIVE on Thursday, December 9. The 5 nominees for Best Esports Athlete at #TheGameAwards are:🔵 Chris "Simp" Lehr🔵 Heo "ShowMaker" Su 🔵 Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov🔵 Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev🔵Tyson "TenZ" NgoVote now:thegameawards.com/nominees/best-…Find out the winner LIVE on Thursday, December 9. https://t.co/SyKqUBVxsn

The nominations are currently up on the website of The Game Awards, and fans can vote for their favorite titles and athletes. The Game Awards will take place on December 10, 2021, when the winners will officially be announced.

Everything fans need to know regarding esports nominations at The Game Awards 2021

There are a total of five categories into which esports has been divided. It includes the best esports game, best esports coach, best esports team, best esports athlete, and best esports event. All the nominees who have featured in 2021 are some of the best in the world.

2021 was a challenging year for esports as a whole. It involves fighting against Covid-19 and managing tournaments all across the world. Playing without a live crowd cheering for their favorite teams was a turnoff.

However, despite that, various organizers across the world managed to gather players and conduct tournaments in the best possible manner. 2021 was not short of stories, and therefore, The Game Awards will reward them for creating those.

The nominations in the esports categories have been provided below in detail.

1. Best Esports Game

Call of Duty

Counter Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

Valorant

League of Legends

2. Best Esports Athlete

Chris “Simp” Lehr

Heo “ShowMaker” Su

Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov

Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev

Tyson “Tenz” Ngo

3. Best Esports Team

DAMWON KIA (League of Legends)

Atlanta Faze (Call of Duty)

Natus Vincere (Counter Strike: Global Offensive)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Team Spirit (Dota 2)

4. Best Esports coach

Airat “Silent” Gaziev

Andrey “Engh” Sholokhov

Andrii “B1AD3” Horodenskyi

James “Crowder” Crowder

Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-gyun

5. Best Esports event

ALSO READ Article Continues below

League of Legends World Championships 2021

The International 2021

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championships 2020

Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

Edited by Yasho Amonkar