What is MMR in League of Legends and why is it a hidden mechanic ?

MMR or Matchmaking Rating is a feature in League of Legends that is used to match players who have similar skill levels.

This feature is completely hidden and it's not known by anyone how Riot Games calculates MMR within the game. The only thing that is shown to the players is their LP or League Points.

Raichiyo @Raichiyo33 I reinstalled league of legends

I guess the good thing of not playing for so long is that my mmr dropped so I dont have those crybabies teamate in platinum rank that want to surrender if they miss a minion every fking game I reinstalled league of legendsI guess the good thing of not playing for so long is that my mmr dropped so I dont have those crybabies teamate in platinum rank that want to surrender if they miss a minion every fking game

LP in League of Legends is very different from MMR. LP is used to provide a rank to a player, however, that is not what defines the skill level of the same player. LP goes up and down based on wins and losses, but that might not be the case for MMR.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding MMR

MMR or Matchmaking Rating is used within League of Legends as a means to identify the skill level of a player. However, players often confuse it with the LP that is shown to them after every match.

The LP of a player depends on their immediate wins or losses. If players win a match they will gain LP, but if they lose, then their LP will be reduced. The problem is that MMR generally doesn't depend on that. MMR tries to involve other factors along with the wins and losses.

The MMR system will often try to assess the player on how many wins and losses they have. If a player keeps winning, then the game feels that the player is of a higher skill level. However, if they keep losing, then the game feels that the player does not belong there.

Liv @Liv_Kuso Thank you so much @LeagueOfLegends for not connecting my ranked games twice, take away 43 lp, call me an AFK, give me lp and queue punishment and making my mmr so low that I, being a gold 4 player, am playing with silver 2 and below, thank you for ruining my elo climb :) Thank you so much @LeagueOfLegends for not connecting my ranked games twice, take away 43 lp, call me an AFK, give me lp and queue punishment and making my mmr so low that I, being a gold 4 player, am playing with silver 2 and below, thank you for ruining my elo climb :)

This way, even a Master rank player might be matched against a Grandmaster player. This is because the game will feel that the skill of the Master player is of the same level as a Grandmaster player.

However, this MMR system is completely hidden from players. Riot Games never made public the way it is calculated. This is simply because they do not want players to exploit the system.

If it was known to the public, then people would start intentionally 'griefing' games. They will min-max their performance so that their MMR can go up or down. They will start manipulating ranks, which will ultimately make the experience a living nightmare for the players.

The only method that players can use to judge their MMR is based on how much LP they gain. If they gain more LP for every match, that will mean their MMR is higher than their rank. If the LP they gain is very low, then their MMR is quite low.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This is because the MMR system will try to push the players towards the rank that they actually deserve.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider