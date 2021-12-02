G2 Esports announce Dylan Falco as the new head coach for their League of Legends LEC 2022 roster

European League of Legends team G2 Esports has finally started to announce their roster for the 2022 season of the LEC.

The current announcement by G2 Esports states that Dylan Falco is set to be their new head coach with Rodrigo Oliveira as the head analyst. Rumors regarding Dylan Falco were released around a month back.

However, it took some time for G2 Esports to announce it officially, as there were a lot of contract related areas that needed sorting. Hopefully, Dylan Falco will bring a breath of fresh air within G2 Esports and take the League of Legends organization back to the very top.

Dylan Falco is probably the best person who can handle the rookies within G2 Esports’ 2022 League of Legends roster

Dylan Falco formerly managed teams like Fnatic and Schalke 04. He was part of the Fnatic squad that managed to reach the finals of League of Legends Worlds 2018. He is a person under whom players like Caps have developed quite exclusively.

This is definitely a massive move for G2 Esports, as they are supposedly going to have Flakked and Targamas in the team. Both of them are rookies and do not have a lot of experience when it comes to premier level competitions such as the LEC.

Targamas has played in the LEC for a little while, but Flakked has absolutely no experience in that matter. Therefore, G2 Esports needed someone who already had the experience of guiding young and talented players to victory.

Dylan Falco will be supported by his head analyst Rogrigo Oliveira, who has been part of Schalke 04 alongside Dylan Falco since 2020. He is known to be quite good at his job, despite disappointing performances by Schalke 04 in the 2021 season.

It is obviously tough to say how G2 Esports will perform. However, G2 Esports has Caps and Jankos as two of the best League of Legends players in the world. If G2 Esports are indeed signing Brokenblade, Targamas and Flakked, then it will be a roster that is going to be filled with experience and young talent.

Within a team like that, Dylan Falco is an ideal fit who will act as the leader that holds the team together-- both inside and outside the summoner’s rift.

