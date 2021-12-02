Will LS’s experience with Korean League of Legends be enough for Cloud9 to win titles on the international stage?

Nick “LS” De Cesare is a League of Legends streamer who is also a veteran in coaching and casting within the same game.

LS has recently been appointed by the American League of Legends organization Cloud9 to become the primary coach for their team. LS’s League of Legends career took flight within South Korea despite being an American by birth.

Therefore, he knows that scene more than any other western coach or player. The question, however, stands on whether his experience will be enough to create a difference within Cloud9.

Integration of the Korean formula within Cloud9’s style might lead to something new in North American League of Legends

Cloud9 had a semi-decent run during League of Legends Worlds 2021. They managed to defeat FunPlux Phoenix and posed a challenge to both Gen.G and DAMWON KIA. However, the team that did so has been broken apart into several pieces.

Cloud9's 2022 LCS roster is set to feature three Korean players, with Blaber and Fudge as the only ones retaining their spots from the 2021 team. This means that the team needs someone who can understand Korean as well as guide the players.

Cloud9 @Cloud9



Cloud9's 2022

✊ Summit

🍃 blaber

🍫 Fudge

🏹 Berserker

👍 Winsome & Isles Our offseason is finally over.Cloud9's 2022 #LCS Starting Roster:✊ Summit🍃 blaber🍫 Fudge🏹 Berserker👍 Winsome & Isles Our offseason is finally over. Cloud9's 2022 #LCS Starting Roster:✊ Summit🍃 blaber🍫 Fudge🏹 Berserker👍 Winsome & Isles https://t.co/fUSXxAvycP

The team desperately needed someone who would be able to bridge the gap between the Korean players and the Americans. There is no other coach in the entire world who can do that apart from LS.

LS has the knowledge required for the Korean League of Legends and is also a person Korean players respect greatly. LS’s knowledge about the game is quite enormous, and therefore, he can guide the players in the right direction for sure.

LS, along with the Korean and the North American players, might develop something unique, which could take the North American LCS by surprise. There is, however, a minor issue with this.

LS is loud-spoken and quite upfront. He will criticize the players on their faces and can be very strict. While Korean players are pretty used to playing under strict atmospheres, North American players might not.

This may create conflict within the team, which in turn could damage their season completely. It is to be seen how this move will work out, as it could be something that modern North American League of Legends teams might have never witnessed in their entire lives.

