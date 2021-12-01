“Suerte”: David de Gea launches Valorant and LoL esports team, Cristiano Ronaldo and others react

With the Valorant Champions 2021's fervor upon the community, it seems that a new Valorant and League of Legends club is emerging from the horizon. And it is being heralded by none other than Manchester United's shot-stopper David De Gea.

Any football fan with a keen eye on the details will notice that a number of players of the football club, including Cristiano Ronaldo's latest tweet, have been talking about Rebels Gaming.

Rebels Gaming: A new Valorant and League of Legends team

David De Gea is stepping into the world of Esports with the new club called Rebels Gaming. The footballer's Twitter feed has been buzzing for the last few days regarding the new organization. The official announcement finally arrived on November 30.

The Rebels Gaming site described the Spaniard's passion as:

"The footballer David de Gea has taken a definitive step in his passion for esports with the creation of the Rebels Gaming club, which today saw its debut in the official presentation of the entity. This project, which comes to culminate one of the great dreams of the Spanish international, goes beyond participation with different professional teams in esports leagues."

De Gea himself talks about his love for video games during the launch (via Google Translate):

"From a very young age I have been passionate about video games and I discovered esports and I wanted to create a club from scratch."

For now, the outfit will be competing in Valorant, League of Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. The team's gaming center will be situated in Madrid and will be used both for training and public engagements. Rebels Gaming has also announced that League of Legends veteran Araneae will join them as their Esports Director.

The Rebel Gaming rosters for Valorant and Rainbow Six Siege are already up on the website for fans to see, while the League of Legends team is stated to be coming soon. The Siege roster recently competed in the EU Challenger League.

Cristiano Ronaldo and others tweet in support

A number of De Gea's teammates from Manchester United have sent out support and good wishes for this new venture. Possibly the biggest of them is United's No. 7, Cristiano Ronaldo, who wrote "Suerte", meaning luck, on his Twitter.

Other than Ronaldo. Edinson Cavani, Bruno Fernandes and Juan Mata have also congratulated De Gea on Twitter.

The community also seems excited about De Gea's new step.

De Gea joins multiple other football personalities who have already ventured into owning an esports organization, including Sergio Aguero, Jesse Lingard, Mesut Ozil and David Beckham. The Valorant and League of Legends communities, especially the United fans there, will be eager to see how the new organization fares in the competitive scene.

