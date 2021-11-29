Valorant Champions 2021 group stage predictions: Who reaches knockout stage and who goes home?

The year-long Valorant Champions Tour is almost over as the culminating event Valorant Champions 2021 will start in a couple of days in Berlin. More than ten thousand teams fought it out to be one of the sixteen at the tournament. Now that the groups are locked, and the schedule is out, fans wait with bated breath to see who comes out on top.

Predictions for who will survive the Group stage have been coming in thick and fast as everybody hopes their favorite team will end up going deep into the tournament. Only two teams from each group will make it to the knockout stage after a double-elimination group stage.

Here's a look at who's likely to stay on after the Group stage and who will probably head home after it ends.

Valorant Champions 2021: Predicted group stage results

Group A

Acend

Keyd Stars

Envy

X10 CRIT

Here, Acend and Envy are the favorites to qualify, considering their superiority and recent performances. Envy was a finalist at the Master's Berlin and had a stellar tournament up until the grand final. Acend is one of the top teams in Europe and has even defeated Gambit back in August.

The other two teams do have the potential to cause upsets. Keyd found success in their run in the Brazilian Challengers playoffs. However, it is unlikely that they will make it past the Group stage.

Predicted qualifiers - Acend and Envy

Group B

KRÜ Esports

FURIA

Team Liquid

Sentinels

This is probably the most exciting group among the four with the sheer amount of talent at hand. Both Liquid and Sentinels are prime contenders to make it to the tournament's latter stages, even the grand final.

KRU Esports has participated in all three Masters and is the best team in the Latin America region. FURIA bagged their spot by winning the South American Last Chance Qualifier. These teams will find it tough to win against the other two, even though a fairytale upset cannot be entirely ruled out.

Predicted qualifiers - Sentinels and Liquid

Group C

Gambit Esports

Vikings

Team Secret

Crazy Raccoon

Gambit Esports, the winner of the Berlin Masters, is sure to be the first to qualify from the group. Fans are waiting for them to thrash their opponents. Team Secret is a newly formed team, but they retain the former SEA squad of Bren Esports, who had an excellent year. It remains to be seen how the team will perform against others under the new mantle.

Both Vikings and Crazy Raccoon are strong teams from their region, with eye-catching performances catapulting them to the spots at the Championship. How they fare against international opponents will determine who takes the second spot.

Predicted qualifiers - Gambit Esports and Vikings

Group D

Vision Strikers

FULL SENSE

Fnatic

Cloud9 Blue

Team Liquid's ScreaM, in his predictions, tagged this as the most challenging group to predict. The Korean team Vision Strikers held the record of a 104 win streak in Valorant and is, without a doubt, the best team in the region. Although they lost to Gambit in Berlin Masters, how they fare against the others in the group will determine their future at this tournament.

Cloud9 is one of the three NA teams competing and has beaten several notable NA teams this year to book a spot at the Championship. Fnatic is one of the most entertaining teams around in the Valorant scene with an ardent following.

Although FULL SENSE is the dominant team in their region, they are yet to face an international team and find themselves in one of the hardest groups at this year's Championship.

Predicted qualifiers - Fnatic and Vision Strikers

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Valorant Champions 2021 will take place between December 1-12 December. Riot has been hyping players worldwide with an official music video, in-game cosmetics, and gun skins. This will surely turn out to be a tournament for the ages.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think we will see an upset in any of these groups? Of course, anything is possible. Nah, seems like group stage is set. 1 votes so far