Valorant Champions 2021 Group C: Overview, Head-to-Head, Predictions and more

The year-long Valorant Champions Tour is finally reaching its crescendo and the excitement of fans cannot be contained. Over ten thousand teams have fought along the way, to book their place among the sixteen available slots at the Championship. Valorant Champions 2021 is scheduled to begin on December 1 and continue until December 12.

The sixteen participants involved promise thrilling matches to enthrall the audience. The teams have been divided into four groups of four. The group stage will continue until December 7.

The initial group stage will see a double-elimination bracket to determine which two teams from each group will advance to the final single-elimination bracket.

Everything fans need to know about Group C at Valorant Champions 2021

Overview of participating teams

Group C is filled with a couple of stalwarts from this year's Valorant scene. Arguably the best team in the world at the moment, Team Gambit, are the leading contenders for the crown when the dust settles. All the momentum is in their corner, having won the the Berlin Masters in an emphatic manner.

The European organization Team Secret has only recently joined the Valorant scene. They have signed the former SEA squad of Bren Esports, who has had a stellar 2021, winning almost every event at the VCT they participated in.

Vikings and Crazy Racoon are the dark horses of the group. Although the latter's recent performances have been shaky at best, they still have the potential to cause an upset. Vikings has managed significant wins across the Brazil Challengers in the VCT to earn one of the sixteen spots available in the event.

Head-to-Head results

Most of these teams will be meeting for the first time at the tournament. Only Gambit and Crazy Raccoon have had a match between them recently at the Berlin Masters. It was Gambit's opening match at the event and they comfortably won 2-0 in a dominating fashion. Both matches ended with a 13-1 scoreline.

Predictions

Match Predicted Winner Vikings vs Crazy Raccoon Vikings Gambit Esports vs Team Secret Gambit Esports Gambit Esports vs Vikings Gambit Esports Crazy Raccoon vs Team Secret Team Secret Vikings vs Team Secret Team Secret

When and Where to watch

The primary channels to watch these matches are on Valorant's Twitch and YouTube channels. It has also been confirmed that Riot will be streaming the live matches via Trovo.

The schedule for Group C matches is as follows:

December 1 - 9.00 PDT: Match C2 - Vikings vs Crazy Raccoon

December 2 - 6.00 PDT: Match C1 - Gambit Esports vs Team Secret

December 4 - 12.00 PDT: Match C3 - Winners of C1 vs C2

December 5 - 12.00 PDT: Match C4 - Losers of C1 vs C2

December 7 - 9.00 PDT: Match C5 - Loser of C3 vs Winner of C4

Gambit Esports looks to be one of the assured winners of Group C. It is likely Team Secret will take the other place. Valorant Champions 2021 starts on December 1, 2021.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Edited by Mason J. Schneider

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Gambit Esports can go on to win the Championship? Yes, they can. No, they will run out of steam. 0 votes so far