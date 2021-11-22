Valorant Champions: Upcoming rewards, exclusive cosmetics, player cards, and more

With the first Valorant Champions all set to take place in less than a month, the excitement and hype among the players and the fans is at an all-time high. It is now being reported that the event will bring its own set of exclusive cosmetics for players to splurge upon.

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports



Check out the Draw Show and see where your team landed 👇 #VALORANTChampions GROUPS ARE IN!Check out the Draw Show and see where your team landed 👇 #VALORANTChampions GROUPS ARE IN!Check out the Draw Show and see where your team landed 👇 https://t.co/DzgD2P54iN

Valorant Champions 2021 will take place next month, from 1-12 December 2021 in Berlin. It is going to be the crowning point of the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 where more than ten thousand teams participated to earn one of the sixteen sports at the Valorant Champions.

Here's a look at what players can expect in the in-game shop once the tournament begins.

Possibility of a new Vandal Skin, Player Card, and more for Valorant Players

It has been confirmed that the exclusive Vandal skin, commemorating the event, will arrive in the in-game shop. This will be available to all players and not just those participating in the Valorant Champions 2021.

It is unlikely that the gun skin will be free. In all probability, users would get the Valorant Champions player card free of cost. It is also being reported that the skin will have special VFX associated with it during the Championship. Looking at, or inspecting the exclusive skin is rumored to trigger the official anthem for the event.

According to Riot:

“When the final kill is recorded on a map, the Die for You music video will appear. When players look at the exclusive Championship skin for the popular Vandal rifle, the anthem will play.”

A Vandal skin will gladly be accepted by the Valorant community after the latest Magepunk 2.0 bundle did not include either one of the popular rifles, Vandal or Phantom. On top of that, the music element would remind the players of the SPECTRUM skin bundle.

All in all, this is turning out to be an exciting few weeks for the players to look forward to. Remembering the recently concluded Arcane series and the collaboration it spawned, it is highly likely that Riot will provide a number of in-game content.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Players will soon be flaunting exclusive cosmetics as the best teams in the world go head-to-head to claim the title.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul