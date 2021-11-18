Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin group draws: Which teams ended with Team Gambit in Group C

The culminating point of the year-long VCT, Valorant Champions 2021, is going to take place in Berlin from December 1-12. The group division and schedule has been shared recently, making the community excited about the action and possibilities to come.

Over the past year, around ten-thousand teams have played across regional Challengers and international Masters to procure one of the sixteen available spots at the Champions contest. The sixteen qualified teams will now fight on the group stage, as they try to make it to the podium and become the Valorant World Champions.

Here's a look at the teams who find themselves in Group C for this year's Valorant Champions.

Every team in Group C for Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin

Team Gambit

The Russian esports organization, Gambit Esports, has had a stellar year with one strong performance after the other. Other than one match, they have managed to win every other VCT event of the past year. Their most notable victory came in the recently concluded VCT 2021: Stage 3 Masters - Berlin, where they beat Team Envy 3-0 in the Grand Final.

Fans of Gambit are eagerly waiting to see how their team fares, while having all the momentum in the world.

Team Secret

Coming from the European scene, Team Secret joined Valorant in September of this year. They signed the former squad of Bren Esports, who had an amazing year in VCT 2021.

Other than a midtable finish at VCT 2021: Southeast Asia Stage 2 Challengers Finals, they have won every VCT event they've participated in. Their biggest win was in the VCT 2021: Southeast Asia Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs.

Team Vikings

The Brazilian organization, Team Vikings, has managed to bag a number of top positions over the past year. Team Vikings has shown their mettle across the Brazil Challengers in the VCT, and have earned the bragging rights to be one of the top 16 Valorant teams in the world.

Team Crazy Racoon

Crazy Racoon is a Japanese organization. They have taken first place in multiple VCT events over the year, including VCT 2021: Japan Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs.

Their performances at the offline events, VCT: Masters - Berlin and Masters - Reykjavik, have been shaky. It remains to be seen how they will perform in the upcoming offline event, Valorant Champions 2021.

The excitement surrounding the event and the teams will only increase as Valorant Champions 2021 approaches. The community, until then, can only speculate about which of the teams will come out on top.

