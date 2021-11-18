Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin: All qualified teams, group draws, schedule, and more

The much-awaited grand finale to the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 is finally around the corner. Riot Games have released the draws for the group stage of the upcoming Valorant Champions, held in Berlin, Germany.

Valorant Champions Tour started in the first quarter of 2021 with their Stage 1 Challengers tournament. Each Challengers tournament leads to a Masters tournament, both of which are spread across 3 stages.

VCT's Last Chance Qualifiers was the final step leading to the Champions tournament. A total of 16 teams will make their way to Berlin to engage on LAN to determine Valorant's first ever world champion.

Valorant Champions Berlin: Qualification, group draws, schedule, and more

Qualification

A total of 16 teams will contest in Valorant's Champions tournament. 11 teams have qualified from seven different regions across the world, based on their circuit points.

The winner of the VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin gets an automatic qualification to the Champions. The Last Chance Qualifiers held in October, 2021 determined the remaining four teams that progressed.

Group draws

The group draws for Valorant Champions Berlin are as follows-

Group A:

Acend

Vivo Keyd

Team Envy

X10 Esports

Group B:

Sentinels

Furia

Kru Esports

Team Liquid

Group C:

Gambit

Team Secret

Team Vikings

Crazy Raccoon

Group D:

Vision Strikers

Full Sense

Fnatic

Cloud 9

Format

All four groups will play a double-elimination bracket, with two teams qualifying from each one. For each group, the teams selected from Pool 1 will face sides from Pool 4, with Pool 2 outfits clashing against those from Pool 3.

A randomized draw will determine the seeding for the knockout stages. First-place holders will be randomly seeded against a second-place team from a different group.

Schedule

The Valorant Champions event in Berlin is scheduled to begin its first match on 1 December 2021 with the Grand Finals set for 12 December 2021.

