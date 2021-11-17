R6 professional Beaulo seemingly making a switch to Valorant. What went wrong?

The Valorant global esports scene took the world by storm because of its unique take on competitive shooters by combining MOBA elements with traditional shooter game elements.

Currently, the gaming world has multiple esports niches, among which lies Rainbow Six Siege on the Tier 1 list. Even though the scene had a huge fanbase, the esports game is slowly losing its magic.

TSM FTX Beaulo @TSM_Beaulo LFT Valorant

Reyna 1 trick

Just got Plat

I have Oni Phantom and Ion Sheriff



Beaulo, who is a notable Rainbow Six Siege professional playing for TSM FTX, talked about the condition of the esports scene. Coupled with that, he was looking for a “new home” apart from playing the shooter developed by Ubisoft.

Why does the famous Rainbow Six Siege professional want to make his way into Valorant

Rainbow Six Siege is another one-of-a-kind esports title that mainly focuses on the tactical aspect of shooter games along with slightly realistic gameplay. The shooter game first came out back in 2015, and grew considerably over time, however, it started to face some issues in recent days.

The biggest threat Rainbow Six Siege’s esports scene faces right now is ever-decreasing viewership around the globe. Coupled with that, the game is seemingly losing its charm, resulting in the decrease of player count as well. All these factors are making the game’s esports scene face a great danger altogether.

TSM FTX Beaulo @TSM_Beaulo SI with no crowd. Horrible viewership across the board. Low player count and dropping.



While Valorant gets around 1 million viewers, and League of Legends touches the 4 million mark, Rainbow Six Siege’s viewership lies around 38,000 on average. So it is quite natural the game doesn’t pop off immediately when compared to other esports titles in the world right now.

Since Valorant came out last year, many CSGO professionals made the switch to Riot’s very own shooter game, which turned out to be beneficial for them. Now that the game is also attracting players from other esports scenes, Valorant is heading straight up the popularity tower.

