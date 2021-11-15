5 CSGO players who can make it big in the Valorant Champions Tour if they switched

Many Counter-Strike players make a switch to Valorant because of its similar mechanics, along with some additional abilities that make the game unique in its way.

Before Valorant made up its name in the first-person shooter genre, Counter-Strike established itself in the long run. The esports scene of Counter-Strike was thriving and grew even larger with the release of Counter-Strike Global Offensive back in August of the year 2012. However, that scene saw a big revolution coming with the introduction of Valorant that changed the concept of traditional first-person shooter games.

When Valorant got released, many professional players from the CSGO scene made a switch, while some stuck with Counter-Strike for their reasons. This list will be looking at five Counter-Strike Global Offensive professional players who can make a big name in the Valorant Champions Tour.

Five CSGO players capable of competing in Valorant Champions Tour

1) Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev

s1mple from NaVi (Image via ESL)

Oleksandr is world-famous for his skills with AWP and mesmerized the entire world multiple times on the big stages. If the Ukrainian player ever sets foot on Valorant esports, it can be expected the CSGO professional can easily show a bit of himself to the Valorant community.

2) Nikola “NiKo” Kovac

NiKo from G2 (Image via ESL)

The mechanically gifted aim god surely can be a great addition to the Valorant esports scene. For someone like him, Vandal might seem to go well because of his one-tap mentality. However, this is a distant dream until Niko decides on making a switch to Valorant.

3) Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz

dev1ce from NiP (Image via ESL)

Danish CSGO professional player Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz has been in the Counter-Strike esports scene since Source and continued to play in the Global Offensive scene. With AWP as his speciality, the player has amazing reflexes with aim, making him perfect for Valorant’s professional scene.

Aim Lab @aimlab



@arcaneshow 🤝 @aimlab



Let the training commence. Live inside of Aim Lab, now! Legends are made in Aim Lab!Let the training commence. Live inside of Aim Lab, now! Legends are made in Aim Lab!@arcaneshow 🤝 @aimlabLet the training commence. Live inside of Aim Lab, now! https://t.co/ST1lIDEOJF

4) Valerii “b1t” Vakhovskyi

b1t from Navi (Image via ESL)

Valerii is not just another player from Natus Vincere. The Ukrainian prodigy doesn’t have one defining factor but has multiple. The young CSGO professional has a lot of potential and can make a great future in Valorant with aim and game style.

5) Jacky “Stewie2K” Yip

Stewie2K from Team Liquid (Image via ESL)

The Smoke criminal of CSGO is known for his nuttiness in the game. Currently, he takes up the position of an entry fragger for Team Liquid. The American professional can easily play a Duelist, suggestively Jett, and pull off his smoke shenanigans while being an entry frag.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the views and opinions of the author.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar