Team Liquid wins the EMEA LCQ and qualifies for Valorant Champions 2021

After almost a week-long battle, the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier comes to a close with Team Liquid clinching the win and qualifying for Valorant Champions 2021.

The Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier started off with eight professional teams. Of all these outfits, only one can compete on the main stage of Valorant Champions 2021 in Berlin.

Having won the EMEA LCQ, Team Liquid will be joining all the qualified teams for Valorant Champions 2021 from various regional circuits and Valorant Masters.

Team Liquid qualifies for Valorant Champions by winning the EMEA LCQ

The Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier invited eight deserving teams from the region, all of whom are listed below:

Team Liquid

G2 Esports

Guild Esports

SuperMassive Blaze

Oxygen Esports

Anubis Gaming

Futbolist

One Breath Gaming

After much furore, Team Liquid, the fifth seed of EMEA Circuit Point, competed against Guild Esports in the Grand Finals of Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier. The two clashed in a best-of-five fixture.

Team Liquid had a flawless run to the final, winning every single match in the Upper Brackets. On the other hand, Guild Esports' journey was fraught with peril following their defeat against Team Liquid in Upper Bracket Round 2. The result relegated them to the Lower Bracket.

However, victories in all of their subsequent games resurrected their hopes. With an impressive run, Guild Esports set up a clash against Team Liquid in the Grand Final.

Both teams delivered on the final stage, but Team Liquid clinched victory by defeating Guild Esports with a scoreline of 3-1. With that result, the former has reached the main stage of Valorant Champions 2021.

The maps and scores of the match are as follows:

Team Liquid Map Guild Esports Score 5 Haven 13 0 - 1 13 Ascent 10 1 - 1 13 Split 7 2 - 1 13 Breeze 7 3 - 1 N/A Bind N/A N/A

Team Liquid had a slow start in the Grand Finals, having lost their first map by a substantial margin against Guild Esports. However, the former picked up the pace on the next three maps, attaining emphatic victories across the board.

With this stupendous win, Team Liquid will be competing against the top sixteen teams in the world in the Valorant Champions 2021, in December.

