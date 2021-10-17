Full Sense wins APAC LCQ and qualifies for Valorant Champions 2021

The Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier came to a close as Full Sense qualifies for Valorant Champions 2021.

After a year of exciting and competitive performances, the Valorant Champions Tour is gearing up for its final phase, the Valorant Champions 2021.

The top 16 teams from across the world will be facing off in Berlin this December, to earn the title of Valorant Champions.

Along with the top seeds from each circuit point region and the winner of Masters Berlin, Gambit Esports, the top unqualified teams had a final opportunity to reach the Valorant Champions 2021, through the Last Chance Qualifiers.

Full Sense qualifies for Valorant Champions 2021 by winning APAC LCQ

The Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier brought together the top 3 unqualified teams from SEA, KR, and JP, along with the winners of Valorant Conquerors Championship, Global Esports, to qualify for Valorant Champions 2021.

After a week-long tournament, the #4 of SEA, Full Sense faced off against the #4 of JP, Northeption in the best of 5 grand finales of Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance qualifier.

Previously, both Full Sense and Northeption won their Upper Bracket Quarterfinals and Upper Bracket Semifinals. The two faced off against each other in the Upper Bracket Finals, with Full Sense ending up on the losing side.

However, they defeated Damwon Gaming in the Lower Bracket Final to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier Grand Final.

The maps and scores of the match are as follows,

Northeption Map Full Sense Score 13 Ascent 9 1 - 0 11 Icebox 13 1 - 1 18 Bind 16 2 - 1 7 Split 13 2 - 2 8 Haven 13 2 - 3

The third map, Bind, was truly a nail-biter as the match went for 5 over-times. Northeption set the proceedings by winning the first and third maps. Coupled with that, they were agonizingly close to winning the second map as well.

However, the script totally flipped in the second half of the five-pronged Grand Finale, as Full Sense won the last two maps by a substantial margin.

Full Sense will be joining their fellow Valorant teams from the SEA region, X10 Esports and Team Secret, along with Vision Strikers from KR and Crazy Racoon from JP, in the Valorant Champions 2021.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul