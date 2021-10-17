×
Create
Notifications

Full Sense wins APAC LCQ and qualifies for Valorant Champions 2021

Full Sense wins APAC LCQ and qualifies for Valorant Champions 2021 (Image by Valorant Champions Tour, Riot Games)
Full Sense wins APAC LCQ and qualifies for Valorant Champions 2021 (Image by Valorant Champions Tour, Riot Games)
Suryadeepto Sengupta
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Oct 17, 2021 10:48 PM IST
Feature

The Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier came to a close as Full Sense qualifies for Valorant Champions 2021.

After a year of exciting and competitive performances, the Valorant Champions Tour is gearing up for its final phase, the Valorant Champions 2021.

The top 16 teams from across the world will be facing off in Berlin this December, to earn the title of Valorant Champions.

Congratulations to FULL SENSE! Champions of the #VALORANTLCQ APAC! 🏆@fullsense_gg | #VCT https://t.co/FyNk3bJvII

Along with the top seeds from each circuit point region and the winner of Masters Berlin, Gambit Esports, the top unqualified teams had a final opportunity to reach the Valorant Champions 2021, through the Last Chance Qualifiers.

Full Sense qualifies for Valorant Champions 2021 by winning APAC LCQ

The Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier brought together the top 3 unqualified teams from SEA, KR, and JP, along with the winners of Valorant Conquerors Championship, Global Esports, to qualify for Valorant Champions 2021.

After a week-long tournament, the #4 of SEA, Full Sense faced off against the #4 of JP, Northeption in the best of 5 grand finales of Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance qualifier.

Welcome to #VALORANTChampions @fullsense_gg! After breaking out of the APAC Last Chance Qualifier, FULL SENSE have gone gold and will represent SEA in our first world championship. https://t.co/KpPeQZAv3k

Previously, both Full Sense and Northeption won their Upper Bracket Quarterfinals and Upper Bracket Semifinals. The two faced off against each other in the Upper Bracket Finals, with Full Sense ending up on the losing side.

However, they defeated Damwon Gaming in the Lower Bracket Final to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier Grand Final.

The maps and scores of the match are as follows,

NortheptionMapFull SenseScore
13Ascent91 - 0
11Icebox131 - 1
18Bind162 - 1
7Split132 - 2
8Haven132 - 3

The third map, Bind, was truly a nail-biter as the match went for 5 over-times. Northeption set the proceedings by winning the first and third maps. Coupled with that, they were agonizingly close to winning the second map as well.

However, the script totally flipped in the second half of the five-pronged Grand Finale, as Full Sense won the last two maps by a substantial margin.

Also Read

📣 𝗦𝗢𝗨𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗦𝗜𝗔 𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦 𝗔𝗧 #VALORANTChampions 📣▫️@X10Esports_ 🇹🇭
▫️@teamsecret 🇵🇭
▫️@fullsense_gg 🇹🇭All we can is say is #SEApremacy 🙌🏻 Good luck to our representatives in Berlin!#VCT #VALORANT #SEAVALORANT https://t.co/bl3BTiUAf1

Full Sense will be joining their fellow Valorant teams from the SEA region, X10 Esports and Team Secret, along with Vision Strikers from KR and Crazy Racoon from JP, in the Valorant Champions 2021.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी