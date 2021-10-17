Northeption vs Full Sense, Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier Grand Finals: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

After eight days of exciting clashes, it all comes down to the final match-day of the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier. The winner will secure a slot in the Valorant Champions 2021, the biggest Valorant event this year.

Northeption and Full Sense will lock horns against each other today to take the crown home. Both teams are ready to display a top performance in order to win the title.

Northeption vs Full Sense: Who will win Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier?

Northeption and Full Sense have both been in dominating form since the start of the tournament. However, only one will take the game into their stride today to secure a slot in the Valorant Champions 2021.

Head-to-Head

Both teams have faced each other just once previously, and it was in the Upper-Bracket Final of the APAC Last Chance Qualifier. Northeption took the game into their favor with a 2-1 scoreline in the best-of-three series and earned the lead in head-to-head statistics.

Current matchup details

Both teams have been in decent form recently. Both Northeption and Full Sense have won three of their last five games.

Northeption vs Full Sense head to head and recent match details (Image via Vlr.gg)

Prediction

Based on their current form, it is very tough to predict who will get the better of their opposition. However, Northeption is in a slightly advantageous position with players like Seoldam, Tenta "Ten" Asai in the team. Seoldam's aggressive Jett plays are a key factor in Northeption's success in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

However, Full Sense is not very far behind in terms of talent in the squad. Players like Chanawin "Johnolsen" Nakchain, Kititkawin "PTC" Rattanasukol can change the game's outcome at any time.

Also Read

Livestream details

Fans can enjoy the live broadcast of the match today, October 17 on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels from 2.30 PM IST.

Register now for Dell Futurist Gaming: Valorant tournament & get a chance to win exciting prizes!

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Who will be champions of the APAC Last Chance Qualifier? Northeption Full Sense 0 votes so far