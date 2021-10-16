“It hurts there aren't future international opportunities”: Global Esports IGL HellrangeR opens up about the uncertain future of Indian Valorant

Global Esports lost to F4Q on Thursday’s nail-biting triple OT match. With the loss of Global Esports, the dream of India and South Asia being represented at the Valorant Champions came to an end. But could this also be the beginning of something greater in the future?

The Valorant Champions Tour, a year-long worldwide tournament series, is currently in its final phase; with qualified teams preparing for the Valorant Champions 2021. Along with the top seeds in each region, Riot has given the top qualified team the chance to win a spot in the Valorant Champions 2021.

The future of Indian and South Asian representation at International Valorant

India and South Asia have a thriving Valorant esports community which is expanding every day with new organizers and brands taking an interest. While the Indian and South Asian teams are giving each other tough competition, there aren’t many international opportunities; creating a barrier for skill growth.

Global Esports IGL Bhavin “HellrangeR” Kotwani took to Twitter after the loss against F4Q to address the matter.

Bhavin Kotwani @GE_HellrangeR I don't understand what hurts more, the fact that we lost or the fact that we might have to wait another year to get an opportunity to prove ourselves and do better. It hurts there aren't future international opportunities or we don't know what the future holds @playVALORANTsa I don't understand what hurts more, the fact that we lost or the fact that we might have to wait another year to get an opportunity to prove ourselves and do better. It hurts there aren't future international opportunities or we don't know what the future holds @playVALORANTsa

Enthusiastic organizations such as Skyesports and The Esports Club are organizing tournaments, creating opportunities every day, with rumors of possible expansion beyond the South Asian Region. However, the Indian and South Asian teams are hoping for bigger opportunities.

Skyesports @skyesportsindia @GE_HellrangeR @rite2ace @playVALORANTsa You are a champ always! You don't have to wait for 1 more year for International opportunities, just a few months will do! Wait for our announcements. Meet you at the dinner tonight brother 🇮🇳🥰 @GE_HellrangeR @rite2ace @playVALORANTsa You are a champ always! You don't have to wait for 1 more year for International opportunities, just a few months will do! Wait for our announcements. Meet you at the dinner tonight brother 🇮🇳🥰

Representing the entirety of South Asia in a single slot of APAC Last Chance Qualifier does not do justice to the passionate and talented teams of the region. Hopefully, that’ll change in the future.

Global Esports endeavor at the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier

Alongside the rest of the world, South Asia and more specifically India, has established a strong Valorant esports community. From multiple professional teams to regular top-tier tournaments hosted by enthusiastic organizers, Valorant is without question one of the most played esports in India and South Asia.

While India and South Asia weren’t an official circuit point region in Valorant Champions Tour 2021, the region got an opportunity to leave their mark through the VCT APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

After a series of qualifiers, the top 8 teams of India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives faced off in the Valorant Conquerors Championship; with the promise of qualifying for the Valorant Champions Tour. After a very close grand finale between Global Esports and Velocity Gaming, Global proved to be victorious and qualified for the APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

Alongside Global Esports, the winner of Valorant Conquerors Championship; Anubis Esports, the winner of Valorant Strike Arabia qualified for the EMEA LCQ; along with Order and Chiefs Esports Club (previously known as Peace), the top two teams of Valorant Oceania Tour, who qualified for the NA LCQ.

However, Order and Peace were unable to participate in the NA LCQ due to travel restrictions, rendering the entire Valorant Oceania Tour tournament series pointless and obsolete. On the other hand, Anubis Esports was eliminated from the EMEA LCQ after two consecutive (0 - 2) losses to G2 Esports and Oxygen Esports.

Prior to the APAC LCQ, there was some slot shuffling as China was pulled out of the tournament, and the two slots were given to Korea and Japan. This meant that SEA, KR, and JP each had 3 slots in the APAC LCQ, while the entirety of South Asia was allowed only one slot in the entire Valorant Champions Tour.

In their debut match against Korea’s Circuit Point #4 team Damwon Gaming, the team won the match by (2 - 1), and moved on to the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals, where they faced SEA Circuit Point #3 team, Paper Rex. However, Global Esports lost (0-2) to Paper Rex, leading to Lower Bracket Round 2 and against F4Q.

After the loss against F4Q and Global Esports ending their Valorant Champions Tour 2021 journey, IGL Bhavin “HellrangeR” Kotwani, took to Twitter to share his feelings over the loss and the uncertainty over Valorant's future in India.

