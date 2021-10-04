Oceanian teams will not participate in Valorant Champions Tour North America Last Chance Qualifier due to visa issues

The Oceanian teams, Order and Chiefs Esports Club, will not participate in the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour North America Last Chance Qualifier. They failed to receive visas for traveling abroad.

A few weeks ago, Riot Games announced that the North America Last Chance Qualifier will be a LAN event. Ten sides will compete for a final slot in the Valorant Champions 2021 this December.

Eight sides from the NA Circuit Points leaderboard and two teams from the Valorant Oceania Tour will participate in the North America Last Chance Qualifier. To participate in the NA LCQ, all qualified teams needed to travel to Los Angeles for the LAN event.

However, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there are lots of restrictions for traveling abroad. As a result, the two sides from Oceania, i.e., Order and Chiefs Esports Club, failed to secure visas to travel to Los Angeles.

The North America Last Chance Qualifier will start on October 12. In the given current circumstances, Riot finally announced the unavailability of the Oceanian team in the tournament.

The organizers said:

"Ahead of the North America Last Chance Qualifier, we have been working to secure travel from Los Angeles for Order and Chief Esports Club, the two qualifying teams from the Valorant Oceania Tour. Due to COVID-19 regulations, travel documentation issues, and additional complex factors, we could not ensure that these teams could travel, compete in the event, and return home in a reasonable time frame. As a result, Order and Chiefs will not be attending LCQ."

Oceanian teams might have to wait a year to participate on big stage after missing out on North America Last Chance Qualifier

The North America Last Chance Qualifier was the only chance for the Oceanian teams to qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021. Order and Chief Esports Club qualified for the event as finalists at the Valorant Oceania Tour.

However, they might have to wait another year to compete on the international stage after missing out on the chance to participate in the NA LCQ. It is quite a disappointing decision for the Oceanian region, but Riot has promised to bring Oceanian teams to future tournaments.

Gnoob @Noobface @valesports_na @ORDER_army @ChiefsESC Why not delay it then? Why was this not handled beforehand?Basically OCE grinded for months for nothing because a LCQ spot never really existed. @valesports_na @ORDER_army @ChiefsESC Why not delay it then? Why was this not handled beforehand?Basically OCE grinded for months for nothing because a LCQ spot never really existed.

The North America Last Chance Qualifier will start on October 12. After the confirmed non-participation of the two Oceanian teams, some fans want Riot to give a chance to two more North American teams to compete in the event.

The developer is yet to announce a revised fixture and schedule. However, if Riot decides to replace the disqualified Oceanian teams with two more NA sides, TSM and Andbox will, in all probability, get a chance to compete in the North America Last Chance Qualifier.

