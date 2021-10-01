Valorant fans display mixed reactions towards updated NA LCQ format

Valorant fans are gearing up for the major upcoming event which is the Valorant North American Last Chance Qualifier. This particular event will feature 10 teams, out of which one will be joining Sentinels and Team Envy in the Valorant Champions. The tournament usually features a double-elimination bracket, but a recent update has changed this format.

The recent update stated that the event will feature a “modified double-elimination bracket” and fans certainly seem to have mixed reactions to this recent news. Fans have taken to Twitter to voice their opinions on the issue. While some people think that the new format update was a good idea, a majority of the community had various reasons for why it was not a great idea to implement this change.

Mixed reactions towards updated Valorant NA LCQ format

Sources claim that a Riot Games representative confirmed that the format for the upcoming Valorant North American Last Chance Qualifiers has been changed. Initially, the event would follow the same format as the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Reykjavik, which was a double-elimination bracket.

Now, the event would feature a “modified double-elimination bracket” which means the play-in rounds and quarterfinals will have single-elimination and the losers of semi-finals may enter the lower bracket. Fans have a mixed reaction towards this news. The majority of the Valorant community believes that this format update was not the best move by Riot Games.

Y3LL0WST0NE @Y3LL0WST0NE @VLRdotgg I’m assuming it’s because of lan time constraints but this format lowkey ain’t it @VLRdotgg I’m assuming it’s because of lan time constraints but this format lowkey ain’t it

Some fans believe that it was a good move from Riot Games since only one out of the ten teams will be joining Sentinel and Team Envy in the Valorant Champions. Fans speculate that the move was made due to time constraints and some are hopeful that Riot Games will revert to a double-elimination bracket.

June @Liam_Hundley @VLRdotgg @valesports_na there's still time to revert this and get it right. Single elim is not it @VLRdotgg @valesports_na there's still time to revert this and get it right. Single elim is not it

Since the tournament will also feature the low-seeded Oceanic team Chiefs Esports Club, fans have expressed their concern for the team as the team is being flown out for a single bracket elimination.

Xurt @XurtVAL @VLRdotgg they fly out an oce team for a single elim bracket ? @VLRdotgg they fly out an oce team for a single elim bracket ?

With all these differing opinions, it will be interesting to see how the Valorant North American Last Chance Qualifier will shape up on October 12, 2021. Fans are eager to see the top team from the tournament that will join Sentinels and Team Envy in the Valorant Champions.

While sources claim the aforementioned information, players and fans await an official statement from Riot Games.

Edited by Atul S

