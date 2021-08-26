All the teams qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour North America Last Chance Qualifier so far

Valorant Champions Tour North America Last Chance Qualifier will be the final chance for the North American and Oceanian teams to secure their slots in the Valorant Champions Tour 2021. The tournament is scheduled to start on October 12th and will continue till the 17th of October.

A total of ten teams will compete for their slot in the Valorant Champions Tour 2021. The North America Last Chance Qualifier champions will be part of the biggest Valorant tournament of the year next November.

Out of those ten slots, eight teams will be decided as per the standings of the North American Circuit Points Leaderboard. The first two teams on the leaderboard will directly qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour 2021. At the same time, the next eight teams will compete in the Last Chance Qualifier. Here is the current standing of the North American Circuit Points Leaderboard.

Sentinels Envy 100 thieves Version 1 Faze Clan XSET Luminosity Cloud9 Blue Gen.G Esports Rise

North American Circuit Points Standing (Image via Riot)

The top two teams will directly qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour 2021. The teams placed from third to tenth will get another chance in the Valorant Champions Tour North America Last Chance Qualifier. As per the current standings, Sentinels and Envy will qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour 2021, whereas the other eight teams will try their luck in the NA LCQ. However, the standings might change after the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin as three North American teams, i.e., Sentinels, 100 Thieves, and Envy will represent their region in the global event.

How can TSM qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour North America Last Chance Qualifier?

TSM is currently 11th on the North American Circuit Points Leaderboard. As per the current position, TSM is not eligible for the North America Last Chance Qualifier.

However, if any of the three qualified North American teams emerge as champions of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin, then they will directly qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour 2021. Then TSM can occupy the vacant place in the Last Chance Qualifier and try their luck for one last time this year to qualify for the biggest Valorant event.

