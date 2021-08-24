Valorant Champions Tour North America Last Chance Qualifier: Riot announces teams, schedule and format 

Riot finally released some more details about the Valorant Champions Tour North America Last Chance Qualifier. This will be the final qualifying event for the North American teams for the Valorant Champions Tour 2021.

A total of 16 teams will compete in the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 to become the best team in the world this year. North America has a total of three slots in the tournament. Two teams will qualify as per their Circuit Standings and the final slot will be acquired by the winner of the Last Chance Qualifier.

New: Riot has released more details on the #VCT NA last chance qualifier.



• Will be hosted on LAN - No audience, will be streamed

• 10-team double-elimination format

• Oct. 12 - Oct. 17

• NA wins #VCT Berlin = TSM qualify for the event pic.twitter.com/iL5XqvW0Ip — George Geddes (@GeorgeCGed) August 23, 2021

Valorant Champions Tour North America Last Chance Qualifier will start on October 12

Valorant Champions Tour North America Last Chance Qualifier will start on October 12 and continue till October 17.

Teams

A total of ten teams will compete in the NA Last Chance Qualifier. Eight of these ten teams will be decided as per the standings of the NA Circuit Points. The other two teams will be determined after the completion of the Valorant Oceania Tour.

However, supposing any of the three qualified NA teams (Sentinels, 100 Thieves and Envy) become champions in the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin. In that case, TSM will get a chance to compete in the NA Last Chance Qualifier as they are currently 11th in the North American Circuit Points Standing.

North American Circuit Points Standing (Image via Riot)

Format

The tournament will be conducted in a double-elimination format. The winners of the NA Last Chance Qualifier will be the third team to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 from the North American region.

Here are some of the details about the upcoming Last Chance Qualifier. We'll keep you updated with more information as we get closer to the event. — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) August 23, 2021

Valorant Champions Tour North America Last Chance Qualifier will be a LAN event and it is going to be first LAN event in the North American Valorant scene. However, no spectators will be allowed inside the gaming arenas.

Fans can enjoy live broadcast of all the matches on Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels.

Edited by R. Elahi