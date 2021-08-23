Valorant Champions Tour circuit points: All you need to know

Valorant Champions Tour 2021 will be the biggest Valorant LAN event of the year, where the best international teams will compete for the championship crown.

A total of 16 teams will participate in the biggest Valorant LAN event of the year. The slots for the Valorant Champions Tour are as follows:

1 slot for Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin Winner

2 slots for North American Circuit Points Leaders

1 slot for Korean Circuit Points Leaders

2 slots for EMEA Circuit Points Leaders

2 slots for Brazil Circuit Points Leaders

1 slot for LATAM Circuit Points Leaders

1 slot for Japan Circuit Points Leaders

2 slots for SEA Circuit Points Leaders

1 slot for North America Last Chance Qualifiers Winner

1 slot for EMEA Last Chance Qualifiers Winner

1 slot for South America Last Chance Qualifiers Winner

1 slot for APAC Last Chance Qualifiers Winner

Teams with the highest circuit points will have a better chance of qualifying for the Valorant Champions Tour 2021.

#VALORANTMasters IS BACK!



Still have questions about the tournament? Here’s everything you need to know about Masters Berlin! pic.twitter.com/8wTFsBrG3d — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) August 20, 2021

What are Valorant Champions Tour circuit points?

To qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour 2021, teams need to be at the top of the Circuit Point Leaderboard in their specific region. Teams can accrue these points depending on their performance in the Valorant Champions Tour regional and Masters event.

At the end of all three Valorant Champions Tour regional and Masters events, the team with the highest number of Circuit Points will qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour 2021, where the teams will compete to be the best team in the world this year.

Here are the teams who are currently leading their respective regions with the highest circuit points:

North America (NA) circuit - Sentinels (675 points)

EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) circuit - Fnatic (350 points)

Southeast Asia (SEA) circuit - X10 Esports (295 points)

Korea circuit (KR) - Nuturn (410 points)

Japan circuit (JP) - Crazy Raccoon (425 points)

Brazil circuit (BR) - Team Vikings (350 points)

Latin America circuit (LATAM) - KRÜ Esports (395 points)

Sentinels and KRÜ Esports are the only two teams that have secured their position in the Valorant Champions Tour 2021. All other teams will still have to compete for their slot.

