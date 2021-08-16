Sentinels win Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs to retain title

Sentinels remained the North American champions after beating 100 Thieves in the Grand-Finals of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs.

Sentinels won the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 2 as well. They later emerged victorious in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik and became World Champions.

However, the defending champions defeated 100 Thieves in the Grand-Finals of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs and retained their crown once again.

Congratulations to @Sentinels on winning Challengers Playoffs! They continue to show that they are the team to beat. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WMKiiQGPhx — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) August 15, 2021

Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs Lower Final results

Two of North America's best teams faced each other in a best-of-five series to announce their reign in the region before heading into the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin.

Sentinels started the first map on Bind as defenders and dominated the first half with eight rounds in their favor. After the side swap, 100 Thieves tried their best to turn the tie around, securing seven rounds in their favor.

However, Sentinels won five more rounds and won the match to take the lead in the tie.

After losing the first map, 100 Thieves gave their all in the second map to equalize the tie. They started the map as defenders on Breeze and were only able to win five rounds in the first half.

After the side swap they pulled off a comeback securing eight rounds in their favor. Sentinels won four more rounds in the second half and lost the match.

Sentinels completely dominated the third map on Haven from the start. They secured nine rounds in the first half. 100 thieves secured three more rounds in the second half but that wasn't enough as Sentinels won the map with a 13-6 scoreline, securing four more rounds in the second half.

The fourth map was on Split, where Sentinels dominated again, securing nine rounds in the first half.

After the side swap, 100 Thieves took just two more rounds in their favor. The Sentinels secured four more rounds in the second half and won the match and the series.

Sentinels and 100 Thieves have already qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin. Now, both of these teams will represent their region at an international stage and Sentinels will again try to defend their crown in Berlin next month.

For 100 Thieves, the stage in Berlin will present them with yet another chance to take revenge.

Edited by R. Elahi