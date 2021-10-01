Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifier: Brackets, schedule and more (Updated)

Valorant is one of the most competitive tactical FPS games on the market. The Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Stage 3 Masters - Berlin came to a conclusion and fans are excited for the next event. The North American Valorant Last Chance Qualifier will be the last American-only event that initially featured a double-elimination bracket.

Recently a representative from Riot Games confirmed that there will be a change in the format for the North American Last Chance Qualifiers. The event will now feature a “modified double-elimination bracket” as opposed to the double elimination bracket that was initially decided.

The winner of the Valorant North American Last Chance Qualifier will take a seat along with Sentinels and Team Envy in the run up to Valorant Champions.

Updated format for VCT NA Last Chance Qualifier

The Valorant North American Last Chance Qualifiers initially featured a 10-team double elimination bracket that was followed in Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters - Reykjavik. However, there has been a change in the format which was confirmed by a Riot Games representative. The event will now feature a “modified double-elimination bracket”.

In this format, the play-in round and the upper quarterfinal will be single-elimination and the upper semi-finals will feature a lower bracket. This is the latest change made to the format.

Fans speculate that one of the reasons for making this change is due to LAN time constraints. However, official statements are yet to reveal the reason for implementing a modified double-elimination bracket in the Valorant North American Last Chance Qualifier.

Rise, Cloud9 Blue and Gen.G were at the bottom of the Valorant Champions Tour points scoreboard. They will be joined by Chiefs Esports Club, a lower-seeded Oceanie team, in the play-in round. Due to the updated format, losing teams will be eliminated immediately and will not be privy to the lower bracket.

100 Thieves and Version 1 are the highest-seeded teams and will play the winners of the play-in round. Losing teams in the upper quarterfinals will also be eliminated directly and will not be allowed to play again in the lower bracket, owing to the updated format.

Fans can view the matches on the 'Valorant' Twitch channel or the 'Valorant Champions Tour' YouTube channel.

