What does Cloud9 Blue Valorant's roster look like now, with Vanity on the line-up?

Multiple rumors were found regarding the Cloud9 Valorant Blue team receiving a big change by acquiring a professional player from Version1. And this week only, the rumors came true after Cloud9’s official post.

Cloud9 is known for having teams for various esports games like CSGO, League of Legends, Rainbow Six Siege, etc. When it comes to having teams for Valorant, Cloud9 has one men’s team and a women’s team called C9 Blue and C9 White respectively.

On the August 13, Cloud9 gave an official post on their Twitter page confirming the acquirement of the former Version1 player named Vanity. With the joining of Vanity, Cloud9 has a total of seven players, so it would be natural if the organization decides on dropping one player.

Cloud9 acquires Vanity for their Valorant roster

Before joining Cloud9, Antony “vanity” Malaspina used to play the role of in-game leader in his former team Version1. Antony also has a professional past at Counter-Strike Global Offensive when he used to play for Chaos Esports Club.

Vanity made his first switch from CSGO to Valorant at the beginning of 2021 by joining Version1. Following this switch, he made remarkable progress and took the team to great heights. Vanity stayed in Version1 from February 2021 to August 2021 and recently joined the Cloud9 Blue.

On joining the Cloud9 Blue team, Antony “vanity” Malaspina will be rejoining Nathan “leaf” Orf and Erick “Xeppaa” Bach, his former Chao Esports Club teammates.

The current Valorant roster of the Cloud9 Blue team includes the following players:

Antony “vanity” Malaspina

Mitch “mitch” Semago

Nathan “leaf” Orf

Son “xeta” Seon-ho

Michel “poiz” Possis

Ricky “floppy” Kemery

Erick “Xeppaa” Bach

There are rumors regarding Ricky “floppy” Kemery leaving Cloud9 Blue and stepping down from the active roster. If that happens, the Cloud9 Blue will consist of six players, making it easy to swap between them.

Vanity used to be the in-game leader for Version1, so it is expected he’ll play the same role in the Cloud9 Blue Valorant team.

Edited by Gautham Balaji